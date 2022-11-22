Nine days after dispatching his penalty into the net in the North Stand end of the Aviva Stadium in the 4-0 FAI Cup Final victory over his former club Shelbourne, McEneff agreed to commit his future to his hometown club.

The 21-year old made just a handful of appearances from the bench since joining in the summer, but City boss Higgins believes the Cornshell Fields man has undoubted potential and hopes he can help him fulfil his ambitions at the Brandywell club over the coming seasons.

When asked if there was any doubt over signing the deal, McEneff said he didn't have to think twice.

Jordan McEneff signed a two year deal with Derry City. Photo by Kevin Morrison

"I'm absolutely buzzing. When I spoke to the gaffer there was only ever going to be one answer. To come here and for the gaffer to show me faith, I know I haven't played much but he's been working with me every day on the training pitch and telling me his plans again for next season, it was just a no brainer to sign again."

Higgins believes McEneff has a bright future in the game.

“Jordan initially signed a short- term deal, and as the weeks went by he got stronger and stronger. We feel he has a really bright future if he continues to apply himself the way he has done in his short time with us.”

"He has undoubted talent and it is now up to Jordan to go and fulfill that potential.”

