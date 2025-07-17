New Derry City signing Brandon Fleming. Photo by Kevin Morrison.

​FORMER Hull City fullback Brandon Fleming reckons his move to Derry City offers him the chance for a 'fresh start' and the best opportunity to develop his career.

The 25 year-old made 45 appearances in the EFL Championship with his boyhood club Hull where he's come through the ranks since the age of nine but now he wants to make Derry his 'home'.

After a series of loan moves - six in total since 2018 - in League One and League Two in England, his ties with the Tigers were finally cut this summer when he became a free agent.

He's been on the lookout for a new challenge ever since and believes Brandywell and the League of Ireland is the right fit for him to showcase his talent.

Fleming, who was on loan at Forest Green in the National League last season, signed an 18 month deal and will go straight into the squad for the FAI Cup second round tie away to Treaty United this weekend.

"It's [Hull City] all I've ever known and it's a big thing in my career that I've now left," he said of ending his 16 year association with the Championship outfit. "But I believe, for the development of my career and as a player it was probably something that needed to happen.

"As much as I love the club. It's been my life and made me into the person I am today. Not just a player but a person as well but I believe that a fresh start for me is what I need.

"Obviously I'm a long way from home but I've settled in well with the lads and they've been really welcoming so a fresh start will do me the world of good and I can't wait to get back playing and showing what I can do. I believe in my ability and know I can do that.

"It's a big move for me. It's a different country and a long way from home but football is such a short career, these different experiences you can get out of playing football. I think I'll look back and be really happy I did it.

"I got shown around Derry last night and it's a beautiful place. Once I get settled in fully and give it a couple of weeks I believe I can really try and make it home.

"Obviously all the loan moves were only temporary so that was a big thing for me this summer - that I was a free agent and joining somewhere permanently where I can try and make a home and that's what I'm looking to do to settle down here."

The Englishman won the League One title with Hull alongside Gavin Whyte and has played alongside Carl Winchester at Shrewsbury Town along his travels.

And Winchester was one of the first calls he made when the chance to join Derry came about.

"It was a few weeks ago when the first contact was made," he explained. "I was a free agent and was weighing my options up.

"I spoke to 'Winny' who told me great things and then when I did speak to the manager on the phone I could tell how ambitious he was and how he wants to make history in Derry, win the league and play in Europe and it was really refreshing to hear.

"The project that he explained to me I thought would be brilliant to be involved in.

"The League of Ireland is a great league for players to use it as a launchpad and do really well.

"That's what I want to do wherever I play, whether that's Ireland or England. I just want to showcase my ability and play well.

“Over the next 18 months I'll give it my absolute all and try and try do my best for Derry City and try and win trophies and try and win as many games as posisble and see where it gets me.

"We won League One with Gav at Hull so we've had a really good time together. With Winny, I got injured at Shrewsbury not too far into the season but he was brilliant with me there.

"I spoke to him on the phone a few days ago and he encouraged me to come. He said about how good the lads were and the football so it's been really refreshing. I'm happy to see. I haven't seen him for a couple of years but he's a great guy."

He doesn't reckon he'll have any problem settling into his new surroundings having built up a 'resilience' and strong character during time on the road over the past few seasons.

And with Ben Doherty, Sam Todd and Shane Ferguson all potentially vying for that left wingback role at Derry, he can't wait to stake his claim for a starting berth.

"All the loans I've been on have done me good in various different ways. All the loans have been different and all away from home.

“The loans have helped me in different ways. In terms of resilience. There's been times when it's been good and times when it's been down. “Sometimes when you're on your own and on loan it can get tough. I believe I've built a strong mentality to be able to deal with that now. So it's time to settle down and get back to playing well.”

So what type of player can we expect?

"I like defending and like to think I'm decent in the air as well considering my size I can get up quite well. “Of course I love attacking and always join in when the time is right.

"I just try get up and down for as long as I can and work my socks off and try show a bit of quality.”

Fleming is the fourth new signing in the summer window following Adam Frizzell, Alex Bannon and Dipo Akinyemi.