Former Derry City academy prospect Bobby Deane, pictured playing for Dergview last season, has signed his first pro deal with Glenavon.

The 19 year-old left-sided centre half, who can also operate in midfield, spent last season in the NIFL Championship with Dergview scoring six goals.

Glenavon manager, Gary Hamilton was delighted to get him on the books at the Lurgan Blues and compared him to another ex-Derry City man, Micheál Glynn who went on to win the Gibson Cup with Larne this year.

“He’s a big, strong boy who is technically very good,” Hamilton said. “He was at Lincoln City when he turned 16 but unfortunately for him Covid held him back and he’s had a difficult time.

“Bobby spent pre-season at Coleraine but Oran Kearney felt it would be more beneficial for him to play men’s football rather than U20s as they had just signed Jarvis from Larne.

“He’s had a really good season at Dergview and by all accounts he’s been tipped as one of the best prospects in the league. We’ve had him watched by people that I trust and we’ve brought him up and he’s trained with us, so we’ve seen him with our own eyes."

Hamilton believes the former Tristar man has got great potential.

“He reminds me of the same type of player as a Micheal Glynn where he’s tactically very good and left footed – he can play with both but he’s predominantly left footed.