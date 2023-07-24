Former Republic of Ireland, Manchester United and Sunderland player John O’Shea, addressing the crowd in Guildhall Square at the Foyle Cup Parade on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

​The Champions League and English Premier League winner was on Foyleside watching his son represent Altrincham in the 30th running of the football festival which is estimated to bring in £3million to the local economy.

Describing the Foyle Cup as 'an amazing tournament', O'Shea said he thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to take in 'some of the sights and scenery around Derry for the week too.

“It’s an amazing tournament when you think of it. I think there’s 600 teams involved in it, over 2,000 games going to be played this week as well - it’s a credit to the organisers.

"I think the tournament has gone from strength to strength. Unfortunately, I never got to play in it myself, but my son is playing in it this year for Altrincham. It’s a fantastic experience for them to come over and learning about Derry itself, but also you’re having a great tournament, you’re building bonds with your teammates and you’re getting that experience of having a tournament away from home. It’s a special experience for the kids to enjoy.”

So how important are tournaments like this for young players?

“It’s really important. It’s a different environment you’re taking them into because they’re obviously used to their home comforts and stuff like that. They’re travelling away from home, they’re getting used to playing different teams, different styles. Some of the kids will find it a bit difficult, others will excel."

