​GAVIN Whyte is 'busting' to get back playing football after his self-imposed break from the sport as the talented winger prepares for an exciting new challenge in the League of Ireland.

The 30 capped Northern Ireland international had put his career on pause since leaving Championship outfit Portsmouth last August and on Saturday ended months of speculation about his future when signing a three-year deal with Derry City.

Following that much needed hiatus, he's excited to be lacing up the boots again as he joins his new teammates at their pre-season training camp in Cork this week ahead of the new Airtricity League campaign.

"It's worked out well and I'm looking forward to it," said Whyte. "It's been a crazy few days but it's been a long time coming. I'm just glad to get something sorted and I'm just looking forward to getting back at it."

Gavin Whyte takes in his new surroundings at Brandywell.

There's been a lot of soul-searching done since his return home from Fratton Park last summer and when he made public his decision to continue his career in Ireland it predictably brought no shortage of offers from clubs north and south of the border.

Whyte whittled down offers from 'seven or eight' different clubs and felt Derry City and Tiernan Lynch was the perfect fit as he was eager to join a major project at Brandywell guided by a coach he's known for the best part of a decade.

"Myself and Tiernan have been going back and forth since he got the job," he explained. "I've sort of been holding off but I still met him every time he wanted to meet.

"It's interesting to see his plans for the club. I think he's that sort of manager, building not just on the pitch but off the pitch.

Gavin Whyte (left), playing for Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town's Carl Winchester (right) battle for the ball

"I think he's such a really good coach which sort of made my mind up as well. He wants to do everything really professionally which is what I'm used to.

"I'd say I met about seven or eight clubs and then started to narrow it down to what was best for me. I spoke with Tiernan maybe three times and every time I met him it was a nice meeting and just felt comfortable for me.

"So it should be good and I'm looking forward to getting away with the team and getting fit and sharp again.

"I've been out of the game for three months now so I'm a bit rusty and it will take me a few weeks to get caught up but I'm looking forward to getting stuck in."

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte is unveiled as a Derry City signing at Brandywell. Photographs by Kevin Morrison.

The pacey winger admits he found it 'mentally tough' being away from his partner Alex and two young kids who returned to Belfast when he moved to the south coast of England from Cardiff in 2023.

In fact the 28 year-old Belfast man says he 'never felt settled' ever since making his cross-Channel move to Oxford United from Crusaders back in 2018 and so an hour and 15 minutes trip down the M2 to Derry makes life a hell of a lot easier.

He was just 22 when he got his big break in England after winning back-to-back Irish League titles with the Crues, scoring 23 goals in 20 games which earned him the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award in his final season.

He's been something of a football nomad since leaving Seaview as Whyte's promising career took him from Oxford to Cardiff City ahead of loan moves to Hull City and back to Oxford before his eventual transfer to Portsmouth.

Gavin Whyte (11) with Portsmouth midfielder Terry Devlin and the Sky Bet League One trophy.

Winning promotion to the Championship, Whyte made the surprise decision to mutually end his contract with Pompey and return home to his family for a much needed reset.

His nine year-old daughter Lily has moved schools five times since he signed for Oxford United eight years ago so understandably he reckons it's time to put his family first and time to settle with a long term deal at a club much closer to home.

"I think that was important for me," he explained. "That's one of the reasons I did come home as well - for the kids. It was good to recharge and, to be fair, I was always busting to get back into it.

"It took a few months and the reason it probably took so long is because, when I first came home I didn't know whether I was going to stay home or whether I was going to have another crack at it back across.

"After being home for a couple of months I'm sort of settling really well back here and thought, 'You know what? It's the right time for me to take the jump back home' and I'm glad I did it. I just can't wait to get started."

With his fellow N. Ireland international Liam Boyce joining the club on the same day and knowing the likes of Shane Ferguson from the international set-up made the decision to join a little easier. Messages from former Candy Stripes and his ex-Crusaders teammates Stephen O'Flynn and Barry Molloy served to whet his appetite to play in front of the Brandywell fans.

"I know loads of players who have played for Derry so I know loads about the club and how big of a club it is. I was actually speaking to Stephen O'Flynn and Barry Molloy last week and they've had loads of good words to say about it.

"Even 'Fergie' as well, I think we're building a good squad. Tiernan is a clever man and knows what he's at. It's looking like a good squad so hopefully we can start bridging the gap and have a good year."

Qualifying for European football will be the minimal target for a team which has hit the bar in successive seasons in terms of winning that elusive league title. And that's another reason Whyte opted for a move to Foyleside to satisfy his hunger for silverware.

"Big time. I wouldn't have joined a club unless I felt they were going to win trophies. You want to come back and win trophies - you want to challenge, you want to play in Europe. That's a big deal!” "That's the aim but we're not getting too ahead of ourselves obviously but I do think he’s building a really good squad and it's only his first window.

"It's a good window and I don't even think he's done yet. It's probably a good time for the fans. A few interesting signings and get them back in the stadium.”