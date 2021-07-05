How Derry City players fared in home win against Waterford
DERRY CITY finally got off the mark at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at the 10th time of asking this season but the win has certainly been coming after recent encouraging displays at the venue.
Academy graduate, 19 year-old Evan McLaughlin enjoyed a dream debut with a first half goal to set the Candy Stripes on their way to an important victory.
Joe Thomson then made sure of the points with a classy finish eight minutes into the second half which ended Waterford's hopes of a comeback.
It was a professional display by Ruaidhri Higgins men which ensured they leapfrogged Dundalk back into six in the table ahead of a tough trip to title challengers St Patrick's Athletic this Friday night.
Derry boss Higgins clearly likes playing an attacking 3-5-2 formation and it's worked well in the second half against Dundalk and then again against the Blues last weekend.
New signings Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Jamie McGonigle also got much needed game time under their belts as they integrate into the team as Higgins used 15 players in total but which of the club’s players took their opportunity to shine?
Here, we take a look at how every player fared in the comprehensive 2-0 victory.