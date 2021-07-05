How Derry City players fared in home win against Waterford

Academy graduate, 19 year-old Evan McLaughlin enjoyed a dream debut with a first half goal to set the Candy Stripes on their way to an important victory.

Joe Thomson then made sure of the points with a classy finish eight minutes into the second half which ended Waterford's hopes of a comeback.

It was a professional display by Ruaidhri Higgins men which ensured they leapfrogged Dundalk back into six in the table ahead of a tough trip to title challengers St Patrick's Athletic this Friday night.

Derry boss Higgins clearly likes playing an attacking 3-5-2 formation and it's worked well in the second half against Dundalk and then again against the Blues last weekend.

New signings Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Jamie McGonigle also got much needed game time under their belts as they integrate into the team as Higgins used 15 players in total but which of the club’s players took their opportunity to shine?

Here, we take a look at how every player fared in the comprehensive 2-0 victory.

Ciaron Harkin The midfield dynamo is relishing his football this season and his new deep-lying role. Never stopped running and was so effective breaking the play up and keeping the Derry midfield ticking.

Ciaran Coll Recalled to the starting line-up after an impressive second half display against Dundalk and didn't disappoint on the left of Derry's back three. Found sub Jamie McGonigle with a clever pass just after the hour mark.

Cameron McJannet The former Stoke man hasn't put a foot wrong this season and it was another commanding performance from the centre half who celebrated his contract extension during the week.

Eoin Toal The skipper was instrumental in keeping the Waterford attack quiet and looked at ease playing in a back three. Involved in controversial moment with five minutes to go as he pulled back Kavanagh when clean through on goal.