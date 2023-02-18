Derry City let slip a 1-0 advantage in the final minute against St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity League season and had to settle for a share of the spoils.
It was a frustrating end to the match as Lee Desmond poked the ball home from a corner kick at the near post, particularly given Derry had chances to wrap up the victory during 90 minutes where they weren't at their free-flowing best. Losing star man Michael Duffy in the pre-match warm-up and stand-in skipper Cameron McJannet just before the half-time interval certainly didn't help the visitors but taking a point from Inchicore considering the hand he was dealt, Ruaidhri Higgins will be quietly pleased with the outcome. Overall, it was a decent performance but how did the players rate out of ten?
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Brian Maher 7
Tested with a couple of shots from distance in the first half. Largely a bystander until a succession of corners in the final minutes as he saved superbly at full stretch to turn the ball behind before coming to palm another corner behind moments later. He could do nothing to stop the third corner from falling to Redmond who held off Connolly before beating Maher at his near post.
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Ciaran Coll - 7
Naturally left-footed but the dependable St Johnston man was again deployed at right back before switching to left-back in the second half and he delivered a solid performance that we've now come to expect. Assured and composed on the ball, his experience and adaptability helped Derry when soaking up pressure in the second half.
Photo: George Sweeney
3. 3. Mark Connolly - 7
The Monaghan man is a commanding presence at the heart of Derry's defence. Knows exactly when to slow the play down and also showed evidence of how he can switch the play with some terrific crossfield passes. When Derry needed to dig deep in the second half he led by example with his shrewd game-management and physicality but he will be disappointed he didn't do better for Redmond's equaliser as he was too easily held off the ball in a packed six yard box.
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Shane McEleney - 7
The big centre half was excellent once again and it was his searching ball out from the back which led to the opening goal from Jordan McEneff. He's got that ability to pick out a pass in his locker but defensively, he's a great asset for Derry.
Photo: George Sweeney