It was a frustrating end to the match as Lee Desmond poked the ball home from a corner kick at the near post, particularly given Derry had chances to wrap up the victory during 90 minutes where they weren't at their free-flowing best. Losing star man Michael Duffy in the pre-match warm-up and stand-in skipper Cameron McJannet just before the half-time interval certainly didn't help the visitors but taking a point from Inchicore considering the hand he was dealt, Ruaidhri Higgins will be quietly pleased with the outcome. Overall, it was a decent performance but how did the players rate out of ten?