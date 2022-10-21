Institute manager Brian Donaghey hopes his side can get a positive result at Ballinamallard United. Picture: by George Sweeney

Donaghey believes that 'Stute have been very unlucky on the road this season, but particularly in the previous two outings prior to the Ards encounter.

In those two games the Drumahoe club lost at leaders Loughgall and title chasing Warrenpoint Town, but Donaghey felt they did more than enough to get at least a share of the spoils from those matches.

Tomorrow afternoon the former Cliftonville assistant manager feels if his side can put in a similar performance as they did in their last three games, then he's confident they can get something from Ferney Park.

"I really do think it's just a matter of time before we get that perfect away performance," he insisted.

"We played very well at Loughgall and Warrenpoint and if we had taken the lead in those games we wouldn't have lost them.

"However, in saying all that, Ballinamallard is going to be really, really tough. They're a good side, who play on a fantastic pitch and we'll not fear going there. We played them earlier in the season here at the Brandywell and I felt we were probably unlucky not to win that day.

"They've had a few personnel changes, I think Caolan McAleer and Shane McGinty have come back and that adds a lot to their strike force and their creative play."

Donaghey feels the matter of their performance against Matthew Tipton's side will give his squad a boost."Listen, we'll have a plan in place and we've worked hard during the week," he added.

"I was delighted for the lads last week that they got the points they deserved and probably what our form had shown.

"Hopefully now it's onwards and upwards and we can sort of look ahead now and put a run of results together.

"I feel if you could get a few results in a row in this league, you could end up top three or top four or top five.

"But listen we're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves, it was a good win against a good Ards team, who has got good players, but it was only three points and now we must try and build on it, this week at Ballinamallard."

One man who will miss Saturday’s game is Rhys McDermott, the defender picked up medial knee injury during ’Stute’s win over Ballyclare Comrades last month.

"Rhys trained for the first time on Tuesday night and hopefully he’s back in a few weeks time, if we manage him properly,” explained the Institute gaffer.

"He had a tear in his medial and those types of injuries normally take six weeks anyway, but he feels strong and he started to kick a ball about for the first time the other night, which is a massive step up.

