Institute manager Brian Donaghey is looking forward to Saturday's encounter at Warrenpoint Town.

​Donaghey felt his team deserved more in last week's score draw with Dergview and is looking forward to Saturday afternoon's clash at title chasing Warrenpoint Town (KO 3pm).

The 'Stute boss knows this weekend's encounter at Milltown is going to be a tough test.

“We now have to go and try to remain unbeaten for the rest of the season. Staying away from the relegation zone is still in our own hands and I have no doubt, with the quality we have and the way we’re playing right now, that we’ll get out of trouble sooner rather than later," he insisted.

“We’re going in the right direction and we’re starting to turn around our performances. We are also creating chances and we look a threat. Now we want to change those performances into victories.

“I told the boys last Thursday night that I was actually looking forward to going to Warrenpoint on Saturday because for 75 minutes up there the last time, we were well in the game. It was only when we made a few substitutes trying to win the game that we were caught out, but I feel we’ll be okay this weekend against them.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played. There are still nine matches to be played and a lot of points to be played for and we’re going into this Saturday’s game on the back of two really positive results. Yes we probably should have taken six points out of six but, listen, we have to dust ourselves down and we have to be ready for Warrenpoint.

“We’ll work our damnedest this week on the training pitch to make sure that we try and get something on Saturday.”

Donaghey believes that his side can take positives from last weekend's 2-2 draw with Tommy Canning's men and he wants them to back that performance up at Warrenpoint.

“I took a lot of positives from the Dergview game but I was just so hurt for the players because I know we deserved to win. Sometimes in life you don’t get what you deserve, but our performances in our last two weeks have been encouraging," he added.