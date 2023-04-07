Last month Institute striker Sean McCarron scored twice at Knockbreda.

​Only a few weeks ago the Drumahoe side had to do it the hard way at Breda Park, coming from two goals down to secure a narrow 3-2 victory thanks to goals from Sean McCarron (2) and Ronan McAleer and Donaghey is warning his players they need to start tomorrow's encounter a lot better than they did when the sides last met.

"We're under no illusions how tough it's going to be," he insisted.

"There was a 20 minute spell where they were very good against us, but as I said a few weeks ago, the penalty just before half-time to make it 2-1 was massive. It probably changed the game.

"Going in 2-1 down at half-time with a wee bit of momentum probably swung the game in our advantage; we scored two good goals from Sean and Ronan and we put in a very good defensive performance in the second half."

McCarron has netted four goals in ’Stute's last five games and Donaghey hopes he can continue that goalscoring form in the remaining five games.

"We've had to go easy on him as he's carrying a knock at the moment. He hasn't really done much training as we're just trying to get him through game to game between now and the end of the season," he explained.

"He's got ability and his second goal at Knockbreda a few weeks ago was very good. He gives us that focal point and brings people into play for us.