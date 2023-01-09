The Drumahoe club, easily seen off Annagh United 4-0 at a bitterly cold Brandywell on Saturday, now host another Lough 41 Championship side in Comrades Saturday February 4th.

Donaghey knows it’s going to be a difficult encounter against Stephen Small’s men.

“Our performances at home have been good, so we’re happy we’ve got a home draw,” he explained.

Institute's Jack McFeely takes control in midfield against Annagh United.

"Listen Ballyclare are a really good team, but we’ve a massive opportunity to get to a quarter-final, something I don’t think the club have done in a long time.

"As I said, a home tie it’s definitely preferred, especially with our home record and the way we played on Saturday, but we have to park it, as it’s a few weeks away.

"We just have to get on with the bread and the butter of the league and that was text I sent on Monday morning making sure we get back to doing well in the league.”

Institute used the windy conditions to their advantage in a massive way, as their opening three goals at the weekend were all wind assisted, but Donaghey was pleased by Cormac Burke's deliveries for all those goals.

Another man who produced the goods for the home side was debut boy Jack McFeely, the young striker scored one and set-up Orrin McLaughlin, but his overall play meant he was a threat through the tie.

"I told the lads in the changing room after the game, that I felt we were very united and it was as united as a group as we’ve been in a long time,” he insisted.

"When you're playing against Annagh and Dylan (Doherty) only had one shot to save, then you’re doing something well and while he does get good protection, but to keep a clean-sheet I was delighted for him.

"We have to turn that performance now into our league games. We told the boys, that today’s (Saturday) this result is only good if we maintain that level. That’s the level that they’ve set for themselves now and have to keep that going.

"We aren’t getting carried away, but listen I felt that was as cool and as composed and as good a performance as we’ve had for quite a while, but that performance has been coming.

"I think we dealt with the conditions better than what they did. We wanted a fast start and we had a game plan with the wind to our advantage and when the deliveries were as good as Cormac’s were then you always have a chance.

"Against Dergview Cormac’s delivery from corners and free-kick’s were superb and we told him to do the same today. Putting the ball into an area with the pace that he can deliver and that wee bit of height helped us.

"I felt Dylan King was superb and he definitely gave us a different dimension. I felt we were very cool in possession, which we’ve worked on recently.

"Our fourth goal was excellent. I was also so happy that young Jack got a goal on his debut and as debut’s go, it’s as composed and as good a debut as I’ve seen in a while.

