The Drumahoe club, who have been playing at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium since their former home at the Riverside Stadium was flooded in 2017, have confirmed that they have been notified by the Department for Communities that they are the preferred tenant for the proposed Clooney Park West Community Sport and Well Being Hub.

’Stute submitted an Expression of Interest for a long term lease on the lands last month, and following the Department’s internal assessment process, Institute have had their Preferred Tennant status confirmed.

This confirmation is the first step in what is likely to be a three year journey for Institute as they seek to relocate and bring forward the development of a state-of-the-art Community Sport Stadium and Well Being Hub in the heart of the Waterside.

Clooney Park West has been identified as the ideal base for Institute's new home.

'Resilience' is a word used often to describe Institute Football Club and despite all the recent setbacks, the crippling financial pressures, the 'hurt' and injustice of losing its elite status and being forced to play an entire season on the road, all those associated can now see light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.

Confirming Institute’s preferred tenant status, Bill Anderson, Chairman, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce such positive news for our players, coaches, supporters, and the local community.

"It has been a long five years since we were forced to leave our ground in Drumahoe due to severe flooding, and then we had the Covid pandemic which really put everything on hold. Our club is extremely grateful to all concerned for enabling us to share the Brandywell Stadium during this difficult period.