On Monday, Institute welcome Warrenpoint Town to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (KO 3pm), as they aim to get back to winning ways.

The Drumahoe club suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at title chasing Annagh United last weekend and manager Brian Donaghey is hoping his players can bounce back.

"Look Boxing Day is the festive traditional fixture and everybody looks forward to getting their dinner over them and going out to watch a bit of football, so the players and myself are looking forward to it," he stated.

Institute captain Cormac Burke is available for their Boxing Day clash against Warrenpoint Town.

"The Boxing Day game is something that I've grown up with and as I said I'm looking forward to the game and I know the players are too, so hopefully we can get a positive result. The boys have trained well all week and we'll see what the squad is looking like.

"We'll have Dylan King back from suspension, Cormac Burke is back, but Matty Walker is suspended and a few boys are struggling with illness, so we'll see how they are closer to Boxing Day.

"As I said we're all looking forward to the Warrenpoint game and I expect it to be a good football match."

Earlier in the season Town secured a 2-0 win over 'Stute with late strikes from Francis McCaffrey and Jim O'Hanlon, but Donaghey felt his side should have taken something from that match in October and hopes the Brandywell factor can help his players on Boxing Day.

"We've performed well in the Brandywell, but it's going to be a tough one on Boxing Day, because Warrenpoint were one the better teams that we've played this season, they were very good that day down in Milltown," insisted the Institute boss.

