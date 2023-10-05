"Thank you Ireland - it’s been the biggest privilege and as always, an honour.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wrexham winger, who has represented the Republic of Ireland on 102 occasions since making his senior international debut in February 2012, said it was a ‘heartbreaking’ decision but insists wearing the green jersey was ‘the biggest privilege’ and ‘an honour’ he never took for granted.

Making the announcement on social media, the former Derry City wideman says he has informed Ireland boss Stephen Kenny about his decision and he will get to pull on the Ireland jersey for one final time when the Boys in Green host New Zealand in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on November 21st next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Creggan man’s heartfelt post began: “On February 20th 2012, I received my first call-up to represent my country. In all honesty, hand on heart there are no words that could do justice to that feeling. Since then, 102 caps, 11 goals and two European Championships.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McClean has announced his retirement from international football.

"Now, 11 years later, I have come to a point, one that truth be told you never think is going to come but here we are, where I am announcing my retirement from international football at the end of the 2023 season.

"I have spoken with Stephen Kenny and the New Zealand match in November at the Aviva Stadiun will bet he last time that I will celebrate pulling on a green jersey as a player and give me a chance to say goodbye to the best fans in the world.

“It has meant the absolute world and more to be able to pull on the green jersey with honour, step out onto a football pitch especially at the Aviva Stadium – to represent our great country, standing singing Amhrán na bhFiann ready to go out into battle with your fellow countrymen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing has ever come close,” he continued. “I gave absolutely everything I had of myself to ensure that I did the jersey, the fans and the country proud and know that I never took it for granted each time. I hope that showed.

"It will be heartbreaking not to be involved beyond this year, but I feel now is the right time to step aside without any regrets. I lived my own and every young Irish footballer’s dream and represented this country with pride.

"I want to thank all my managers – Giovanni (Trappatoni), Martin (O’Neill), Mick (McCarthy) and Stephen (Kenny) – for me giving the opportunities: all my teammates; the staff, everyone from the coaching staff, right down to those at the hotel who looked after us; you the Irish fans; and finally a special thank you to my wife Erin for holding the fort back home with the kids – your unwavering and selfless support has allowed me to make the most of every second of my childhood dream.

"Thank you Ireland - it’s been the biggest privilege and as always, an honour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClean fulfilled "a life-long dream" in the summer when he won his 100th cap and captained the Boys in Green for the second time in his career against Gibraltar in the 2024 Uefa European Championship qualifiers.

He was also skipper for his 50th cap against Mexico in 2017.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins made a special presentation to McClean before kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.