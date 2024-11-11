James McClean pictured with his son Junior at the Aviva Stadium supporting Derry City in the FAI Cup Final.

FORMER Derry City and Ireland winger James McClean blasted the Brandywell club's 'unacceptable' FAI Cup Final performance, claiming the club needs to get its recruitment right in the close season in a bid to challenge for honours.

The Creggan man was in the stands at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, a ground he's more than familiar with having won over 100 caps for his country.

He was as frustrated as the 20,000 odd Derry fans who made the trip to Dublin in the hope of salvaging something special from a hugely disappointing season where they let slip the chance to win a first league title since 1997.

And the Wrexham winger questioned the mindset of the players who he felt looked like they just needed to show up to win the game.

"[My] take on yesterday's game for what it's worth and only yesterday's game," began the former Ireland international. "One off cup games anything can happen, but if you are going to lose a game especially a cup final then please don't lose it in that manner. "I don't know the mindset of the players going into the game but it looked like we expected to just turn up, go through the motions and win which is unacceptable, it's a cup final lads! "Drogheda were fully deserving of the win. They looked hungrier, sharper all [over] the pitch and I don't think anyone can argue that, so congrats to them."

Derry players and boss Ruaidhri Higgins were subjected to some verbal abuse from the stands after the match from supporters who watched hopes of a league and cup double fall apart in the final weeks of the season.

McClean claimed he 'didn't like' the heated reaction of some sections of the City support.

"All I will say on some of the scenes at the final whistle which I didn't like, granted emotions are running high but not for a second do I think that those players didn't care or that they were not hurting yesterday, of course they were. They will be hurting for a while, especially the home grown players.

"There's no getting away from the fact that it's going to be a big, very important transfer window post season coming up where the right players are brought in in terms of ability and character to take the team forward to challenge and win trophies.

"Up the City."