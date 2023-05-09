Derry's James McClean is sitting on 98 international caps for the Republic of Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland international, who is now a free agent after his contract at relegated Wigan Athletic expired following their final game of the season on Monday.

McClean, who captained the Latics in that final game, which ended 0-0 against Rotherham United, dismissed the rumours of a Brandywell return as ‘fake news’.

To his credit the former Trojans youngster decided to play for Shaun Maloney’s men despite him and all the Wigan players going unpaid.

The 34-year-old, who is closing in on a century of international caps ahead of next month’s Euro qualification double-header against Greece and Gibraltar, took to social media to pour cold water over talk of an imminent homecoming.

“Fake news - I haven’t confirmed anything to anyone,” he wrote on social media, after rumours circulated he was set for a return to Foyleside in the coming months.

However even since departing his home town club for Sunderland in 2011, McClean has never hidden his intention to finish his career at the Brandywell.

Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins is also a big McClean fan and admits sometime in the future he expects the Creggan native to return.

“You would never rule it out in the future, but James is covering as much ground now as what he covered when he was 25,” stated Higgins last November.