Derry U20 players and management celebrate their All Ireland Under 20 'B' Championship victory in Croke Park.

Derry manager Ryan O’Neill paid tribute to his new All Ireland ‘B' champions after revealing the half-time advice that helped the Oak Leaf Under 20s create hurling history in Croke Park on Saturday.

Ruairi O Mianian led the way with a brilliant 1-05 from play but Derry didn’t have matters all their own way in headquarters, finding themselves behind at half-time and at the three quarter mark. Twelve first half wides added to early frustration but rather than the riot act, O’Neill said his half-time teamtalk focused on calming his players down so they could fully enjoy the occasion.

“Roscommon did ask some questions of us second half but we know what these boys are capable of,” explained the Kevin Lynch’s club man after the 3-17 to 2-14 victory, “In the changing room at half-time it was all about trying to calm the thing down.

U20 manager Ryan O'Neill and Co. Chairman John Keenan with the Richie McElligott Cup.

"I was well aware that there’s a chance myself and some of the players may never get the chance to play in a Croke Park final again. I wanted them to take the whole thing in and relax a bit. That's what we did at half-time, we stripped it back, calmed the whole thing down and then made our plans for the second half and the boys were superb.

"I wouldn't say I was confident (when Roscommon hit the front). It’s All Ireland Final day and you're a point down at half-time, it’s a cagey situation but the boys really reacted second half and showed their character.

"God knows if that sort of occasion will ever arise again for any of us. Who knows if you’ll ever have a chance to walk the sideline in Croke Park again? But I can tell you, when I was walking that touchline and looked up to see three minutes left, I knew we were in control but I still was counting every second until that final whistle.

"Then we got the goal, Keelan Doherty got his goal, and it set us up to win. It was intense but that's what you want, you want to be playing in Croke Park, playing in these finals and experiencing days like this. I was delighted for very one of them.”

Derry players and management celeb rate in the Croke Park changing room.

Derry scorers: Ruairí Ó’Mianain 1-5, James Friel 0-5 (3fs, 2 ‘65s), Keelan Doherty 1-1, Ryan Henry 0-3, Segdáe Melaugh 1-0, Jack Cassidy 0-2, Eamon Cassidy 0-1.

Roscommon scorers: Paddy Fallon 0-9 (7fs), Séan Canning 1-1, Liam Coyle 1-1, Chulainn Dowd 0-2, Ryan Conlon 0-1.

Derry: Cathan McElhinney; John McAllister, Mark McEldowney, Aimon Duffin; Niall McGonagle, James Friel, Callum O’Kane; Ruairí Ó’Mianain, Eunan Boyle; Jack Cassidy, Segdáe Melaugh, Odhrán McEhinney; Ryan Henry, Eamon Cassidy, Keelan Doherty. (Subs) Conor Murtagh for McElhinney 37, Rónán McNamee for Melaugh 60, Conan Bradley for Henry 60.

Roscommon: Jack Ryan; Thomas Fleming, James Dillon, Tomás Tiernan; Tommy Morris, Mikey Lohan, Micheál Hussey; Keelan Ryan, Ryan Conlon; Cormac Mulry, Finn Killion, Chulainn Dowd; Liam Coyle, Patrick Fallon, Seán Canning. (Subs) Ben Kelly for Hussey 17, DJ Hession for Mulry HT; Aidan Hoare for Ryan 58; Conor Kavanagh for Dowd 58; James Mannion for Tiernan 59.