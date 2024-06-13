James McClean to make tournament debut during RTÉ coverage of Euro 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Derry City FC winger will be making his RTÉ tournament debut as a pundit over the next month.
He will bolster the North West’s representation on the RTÉ studio panel with Lifford-native Shay Given and Ray Houghton, whose father Seamus was from Buncrana, returning.
Ronnie Whelan, Kevin Doyle, Didi Hamann, Stephanie Roche, Stephen Kelly, Lisa Fallon and Richie Sadlier make up the remainder of the match analysts for the tournament which kicks-off with a clash between the hosts Germany and Scotland on Friday.
The Wrexham winger provided analysis in the RTÉ studio during the Republic of Ireland’s friendly defeat to Portugal on Tuesday night.
Over the next month Peter Collins, Joanne Cantwell, Tony O'Donoghue and Jacqui Hurley will present coverage of the tournament in RTÉ2.
Commentary will be provided by Darragh Maloney, Des Curran, George Hamilton, Adrian Eames, John Kenny and Cathal Mullaney with co-commentators Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Stephen Kelly and Kenny Cunningham.
Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport, said: "The tournament has left lasting images and memories for all of us from Stuttgart onwards and the return to Germany this year promises to be a spectacle that will fascinate us all and capture the hearts and minds of those watching and listening."
James is the fifth most capped Republic of Ireland international having played 103 times for his country.
After lining out in the colours of Institute and Derry City in his home town he has enjoyed a successful career in Britain playing for Sunderland, Wigan, West Brom, Stoke, and his current club Wrexham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.