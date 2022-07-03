James McClean's wife Erin announces couple are expecting 'another little bundle of joy'

Erin McClean revealed the news on Instagram tonight, telling her 27,000 followers that the family of five will be expecting 'another bundle of joy' early next year.

The pair who have been together since 2010 and married in 2016, have three children together, Allie Mae (8), Junior (6) and four year-old Willow.

Accompanying a photograph of the pair embracing on a beach with their three children playing in the background, Erin posted: "We are so happy to be adding another little bundle of our joy to our clan early next year.

"Nothing has brought us more happiness in our lives than our babies and how blessed are we that we're gonna do it all again. Family of six incoming."

The couple's first meeting came two years before the former Derry City winger won his first cap for Ireland under then-manager Giovanni Trapattoni. The Creggan native has gone on to be a mainstay in the green jersey, and won his 94th cap in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine last month.

Congratulations Erin and James!