Jonathan Hill to leave FAI at end of this month, David Courell to act as interim CEO

The Board of the FAI announced Mr. Hill’s departure on Monday.

Tony Keohane, independent Chair of the Board of the FAI commented: "Jonathan joined the Association during a difficult time in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic and helped the Association navigate an extremely challenging period.

"On behalf of the Board of the FAI, I want to thank Jonathan for his hard work and dedication over the past number of years and wish him well for the future.

David Courell has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the FAI.

“Not only did Jonathan guide the Association and the game through an incredibly difficult pandemic period, but he led the transformation in the Association and leaves us with a robust organisational structure, a vastly improved financial position and a blueprint for the future success of football in Ireland.”

Mr. Hill joined the FAI in November 2020.

He said: "Since 2020, the FAI team and the wider football community have embraced what has been a radical transformation process for the Association and I'm proud of what has been achieved.

Landsdowne Road. The Chief Executive of the Football Association of Ireland, Jonathan Hill, is to step down.

"We have developed a new, dynamic senior leadership team, a clear strategic vision, a bold plan to address football's wider infrastructure needs and a stable and growing financial platform for further and sustainable growth.

"A notable step forward was the 2021 Equal Pay agreement which has been a vital catalyst for the rapid rise of the Women's senior national team over this period, culminating in a historic first World Cup appearance in Australia in 2023: Our successful bids to host EURO 2028 and the UEFA Europa League Final next month are testament to the progress delivered by the FAI staff and their incredible commitment and hard work. I firmly believe that the future is bright for Irish football."

FAI President Paul Cooke added: "Jonathan has worked incredibly hard in creating the solid foundations for growth and I am sure the Board, executive and staff can now build on those foundations to create real change for the largest participation sport in the country. I wish Jonathan every success in the future."

Mr. Hill will leave the Association on April 30.

David Courell, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of the FAI since February 2022, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Keohane said: “With extensive experience in international sports administration and having spent the last two years as Chief Operating Officer, David has a deep understanding of the workings of the Association and is well positioned to lead the FAI while we undertake a process to appoint a permanent CEO. Along with the rest of the Board, I am confident he will continue to keep Irish football moving forward during this interim period.”

Following the announcement of his appointment, the Castlebar-native commented: “It is an honour to be asked to take on this post and a privilege to continue the positive work being carried out by the FAI.

"I look forward to working with the Board, the talented senior leadership team, the FAI’s trusted partners and our passionate and committed colleagues to progress our collective strategic ambitions.”