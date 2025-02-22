Derry City Football Club has completed the transfer deadline day signing of defender Kevin Holt from SPL outfit Dundee United on a two year deal.

Speculation linking the 32 year-old Scotsman to Brandywell has been ongoing for the past two months but the Candy Stripes revived the move and tabled a five figure offer for the player.

With four goals in 29 appearances this term, the Dumfries native has been a major part of United’s side this season and in a statement the club expressed its ‘disappointment’ at his decision to depart the club, describing the player as ‘a valued member of the squad.’

‘Dundee United can confirm defender Kevin Holt has joined League of Ireland outfit Derry City for an undisclosed fee. The permanent transfer is subject to international clearance,” read a club statement.

"The club would like to place on record our disappointment at reaching this outcome given the player was a valued member of the squad.

"However the player and his representatives made it clear that he may be unavailable for selection between now and the end of the 2024/25 campaign should the transfer not be agreed.

"After considering our options, it was felt that securing a significant fee for a player out of contract in the summer was the best option available.

"Dundee United wish the player all the best for his future career.”

Kevin Holt has signed a two year deal with Derry City.

Holt began his career with boyhood club Queen of the South where he went on to make over 150 appearances and won the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2013.

The left-sided defender also lined out for the other Dundee, before stints at Cypriot First Division sides Pafos and Ermis Aradippou either side of a Queen of the South return.

After the continental adventures, Holt settled with Partick Thistle and was a senior figure in their journey to the Premiership Play-Off final in 2023 which earned him the move to Dundee United that summer.

With a wealth of experience and a knack for popping up with big goals, the 32-year-old will be a welcome addition to the City squad.