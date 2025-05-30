​BEN Doherty has been impressed with how Alan Reynolds has turned the tide at Bohemians this season but he's hoping to put the skids on the Gypsies' revival at Dalymount Park tonight.

​Both teams come into tonight's match in good form despite suffering defeats last weekend and both will be determined to finish the first half of the campaign on a positive note.

"Credit to them and credit to 'Rennie', they turned it around," said the full-back. "He was probably the favourite to lose his job at the start of the season and he's got a few big results and they’ve worked their way up the table."

Similarly to Bohs, Doherty knows Derry have the ability to bounce back from adversity having gone on mini-unbeaten runs after losses to St Pat's, Drogheda and Waterford this term.

"Obviously after last week we were disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded against Rovers, “The way we played in the game probably didn't reflect that.

"But we don't get too low with our defeats and the sooner we're able to bounce back and win the next game, and not turn one defeat into two defeats, is massive for us. We've done that in previous weeks.

"When we were beaten we went on a wee bit of a run there and won a few games. So the more of those wee runs we can put together it keeps us within touching distance at the top."

Derry very much have held the upper hand on Bohemians in recent meetings with eight wins from their last 14 fixtures in league and cup competition, losing just twice.

Derry City’s Ben Doherty is back from injury and rearing to go against Bohemians. Photo: George Sweeney

During that run Derry are unbeaten in their last six visits to Dalymount, winning five and drawing one!

Doherty has urged his teammates to 'dip into' the feelings of those recent big wins at the venue including last October's memorable FAI Cup semi-final display.

"We know how difficult it is to go to Dalymount and win games. To be fair, in recent history we've had a few good memories.

"Obviously Danny Mullen's late winner last year and the FAI Cup semi-final. That's what we need to dip into now - that feeling when you go down there and win because it's such a passionate and big crowd and that's the games you want to be playing in.

"We're looking forward to another good atmosphere and hopefully getting another three points."