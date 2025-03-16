Derry City‘s Liam Boyce gets a shot on target against Waterford. Photo: George Sweeney

​LIAM Boyce is confident he can go on a goalscoring spree once he finally opens his account for Derry City.

​The 32 year-old striker was a bigger presence in his own 18 yard box in the 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers on Saturday night than he was in the opposition's as he was forced to live off scraps in a tightly contested affair.

It was always going to be a battle at the Showgrounds with goal chances at a premium and the Northern Ireland international striker didn't have too much service on a night where both teams were desperate for victory.

One header from a Michael Duffy cross in the first half was about the best offered up for the Belfast man but his contribution off the ball was more important on another night of fine margins. He's not overly concerned about not yet getting off the mark for his new club after just five appearances.

"I've gone through it before when I was at Ross County, I think I scored 15 by Christmas and then didn't score until the last two games," he explained. "It happens. You just need to keep getting into the right positions and one will hit you in the privates and go in. So you have to keep believing you're going to score. I'll keep doing that. I don't care how long it takes to get one, I'll be in there."

With Pat Hoban [hamstring] expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks, Boyce, Danny Mullen and Sean Patton will be expected to chip in with goals. Michael Duffy is leading the goalscoring charts so far with four and Boyce was full of praise for the winger whose goals are responsible for all seven of Derry's points so far.

"He's been brilliant. I've known him from before but just seeing him day to day how good he is. You know he'll get you a goal and hopefully I can start helping him with a few goals myself.

"Tonight I had one header and misheaded it but I'll keep getting into those areas and one will go in the net."

Boyce threw his body on the line during a spell of pressure from Sligo in the second half and charged down a strike from distance with his head. There's no doubting his workrate and winning appetite.

"Stout actually said to me I was playing centre back. I think I took a touch in the six yard box and started dribbling.

"I had time and then missed the clearance but whatever it takes. I would never score again if it meant I won every match. I will always put the team first and try to help the team in any way I can.”

"I didn't even know where the ball went until it whacked me on the head. I'll throw my body in front of anything to keep a clean sheet. The main thing was the clean sheet.

"We defended really well. The boys were brilliant in the box and we were first to everything. It was only once chance and Brian does what he does and saves it in the end.

"It's a tough place to come. Before the goal I thought we were attacking well. We got the goal and the second half was tough.

"The ball wasn't on the ground much but I felt we dealt with everything they had apart from one counter attack and Brian made a great save. You come away and get a clean sheet and a win, that's all you can ask for.

"It was a big win but it doesn't mean anything unless you go out in two weeks time and put in another performance and star climbing the table because we shouldn't be where we are.

"Obviously it's the start of the season and things will start to settle down after a few games. So if you can put a run of games together it'll be looking good for you."