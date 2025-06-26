Liam Boyce celebrates scoring his first Derry City goal against Drogheda last April alongside Danny Mullen. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

​A FIRST goal in six games arrived at the perfect time for Derry City striker Liam Boyce who goes into Friday night's match against Drogheda United with the bit between his teeth.

​In the corresponding fixture last April Boyce went from hero to villain inside two crazy second half minutes.

The Belfast man headed home his first Derry goal in front of an ecstatic home support on 61 minutes after waiting for eight games to get off the mark for his new club.

You would've been forgiven for thinking he had written the script himself as he celebrated a birthday goal until the mood on Foyleside took a serious nosedive as he earned a second yellow card for a silly foul on Conor Keeley and Derry crumbled with the visitors scoring three without reply to take an unlikely win.

Liam Boyce celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's winner against St Pat's at Richmond Park on Monday night.

Boyce apologised to his teammates in the dressing room afterwards and while there's been a lot of water under the bridge since that night, the former Cliftonville and Hearts hitman hasn't forgotten.

His winning goal against St Pat's at Richmond Park on Monday night was his fifth of the season and he's desperate to follow that up with another victory against the Co. Louth men on Friday which will help erase those memories from earlier in the season.

After settling some old scores in Dublin during their last two fixtures, it's now time to make amends at home for humbling defeats to both Drogheda and then Waterford.

"It was good, especially having come to Dublin twice in the last four days. We didn't play as well as we did at Shelbourne on Friday. The goal was a really good goal. Good football and I just needed to be in the right position and scored.

It all turned sour as Boyce leaves the pitch after being shown a red card in the 3-1 loss to Drogheda.

"The same as Shelbourne, we showed our fighting qualities at the end. The home team's always going to put you under a bit of pressure so it's good we can show we can stand up two games in a row."

With the home support behind them, Boyce is hoping to take full advantage as Derry attempt to leapfrog Drogheda into third.

"That's when the fans get behind you. It was actually the last time we were playing against Drogheda, we were playing really well and I scored and got sent off and it sort of changed the game.

“We know what it's like to play against them. They're big and strong and we're looking forward to it. So we’ll set up our gameplan and be ready to go.

“We want to be consistent in our performances and keep those clean sheets which will give us a good opportunity to win games.

”We need keep fighting. We did it before and need to do it again. Every game is tough. Every game is different so we need to believe in our gameplan and hopefully we get another there points.”

City boss Tiernan Lynch hopes Monday’s winner will give Boyce a timely boost.

"Boycie and Danny have been working extremely hard up there when they've both been playing. I think the goal will hopefully give Liam that confidence now. He took it really well and hopefully he can build on that."