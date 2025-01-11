Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TIERNAN Lynch described the signing of Northern Ireland international striker Liam Boyce as a 'serious coup' for Derry City Football Club.

The 33 year-old striker was unveiled at Brandywell on Saturday morning after completing a medical, arriving from Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts on a two-year contract.

It's a statement of intent from the Candy Stripes who also announced the signing of ex-Portsmouth forward Gavin Whyte who has been tracked by numerous clubs in the Irish League and League of Ireland since departing Fratton Park in the summer.

It's been a slow start to Lynch's first transfer window as City boss but he's certainly making up for lost time with two marquee signings and with the promise of several more to come in the coming days.

Derry City's new signing, Northern Ireland international striker Liam Boyce. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

Boyce, who spent the last decade playing in England and Scotland with Ross County, Burton Albion and Hearts, felt moving to Derry City was the 'best decision' he could've made despite offers to remain in the Scottish Premiership.

Lynch made him 'feel wanted' on Foyleside and having featured in Hearts' last three league fixtures, he feels he's joined Derry at the 'perfect time' as he continues to build up his match fitness.

"There were a few teams in the SPL that wanted me to come and my family situation and stuff I wanted to know where I would be and be excited. I've always said throughout my career I always wanted to be somewhere I'm wanted and Tiernan's the one who gave me that the most. I feel more than welcome here and I'm sure it's the best decision I could've made.

"I've had a couple of months when I obviously wasn't playing," he said. "I got three games in the last week and it's put me in a much better position because if you're training for three months but not playing you do lose a bit of fitness but I think those last three games helped me get a bit of match fitness back. "So I think it's the perfect time to come as it's preseason and I'll get that last wee top up before the season starts."

Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch pictured with new signing Liam Boyce.

The West Belfast man made 124 appearances for Hearts since joining the Edinburgh club back in 2020 and his arrival, alongside Whyte gives Lynch plenty of attacking options going into the new campaign. It certainly adds strength in depth in the frontline alongside Pat Hoban and Danny Mullen.

Boyce, capped 28 times, has shown he's much more than a target man throughout his career with his movement in and around the box and his knack for finding the back of the net. So what can Derry fans expect from the bustling hitman?

"You can expect me to do anything I can to help the team win, that's what I've always done. I'll be trying to get in the box and score goals and try to set up goals. Number one is try to do anything I need to do to win the game. "I can't wait. I didn't train the last couple of days at Hearts and I've just been itching to get back on the pitch. I've a couple of days off and I'm really excited to get back into it and into new surroundings and get in amongst the boys."

City boss Lynch has needed to be patient over the course of the last few weeks and with Boyce out of contract at Hearts at the end of the season, it proved the perfect time to pounce.

He's delighted to get the experienced international striker tied down for the next two seasons.

"He’s a proven goalscorer and a great addition for us," said Lynch. “We’re looking forward to our training camp next week and it’ll be an ideal opportunity for Liam to get to know the rest of the boys ahead of the new season.”

“It’s great to get another International footballer into the club and we’re delighted to have him at the Brandywell. You only have to look at Liam’s record in England and Scotland over the last ten years, to see the quality that he brings."