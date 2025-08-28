​TIERNAN Lynch has confirmed Derry City's leading goalscorer Liam Boyce will miss the rest of the season due to injury as he prepares to shuffle his pack for the visit of St Pat's.

​The former Northern Ireland international, who was signed from SPL club Hearts last January, will go under the surgeon's knife on Saturday.

The 34 year-old, who leads Derry's scoring charts with 11 goals in all competitions, sustained a hamstring injury during extra-time in the FAI Cup third round defeat to Drogheda United at Brandywell on August 16.

As Derry chase qualification for Europe during the final couple months of the season, the news will be a bitter blow for the City boss who doesn't have his sorrows to seek ahead of the visit of Stephen Kenny's resurgent Saints on Friday night.

Boyce has played a key role for Derry this season, scoring successive hat-tricks in the league and cup games against Waterford and Treaty United respectively.

Summer signing Dipo Akinyemi has scored Derry's last two league goals and will be expected to lead the line against the Saints in Boyce's absence.

Lynch has given Danny Mullen a 70/30 chance of making Friday's match as the Scotsman attempts to shake off a 'niggle', however, Shaun Patton returned to the fold in the 2-1 win over Galway United last Friday as a second half substitute and will give Lynch another option in attack.

Nevertheless, the Derry boss will be forced to ring the changes given suspensions and injuries to key players.

Derry City physiotherapist Leah McCready signals for injured player Liam Boyce to be substituted during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup third round match between Derry City and Drogheda United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Midfielder Carl Winchester and defender Jamie Stott will miss Friday's match due to suspension while wingback Ben Doherty sits out the second of his three game ban for the red card received against Drogheda.

Captain Mark Connolly is also struggling with a calf injury which saw him limp off against Galway but Lynch expects the growing absentee list to open a window opportunity for squad players who are 'chomping at the bit' to get into the team.

"There'll be a couple of changes this week," confirmed Lynch. "We have a few suspensions in the camp and we have a couple of injuries and a couple of niggles which will be late calls.

"Liam Boyce is now out for the remainder of the season," he confirmed. "He has an operation on Saturday but again, you have to take the positives because there's good players in our team that maybe haven't got minutes as of late and have been chomping at the bit to get on the pitch and show the Brandywell crowd what they're all about and this is their opportunity to go and take that.

Danny Mullen, left, and Liam Boyce of Derry City celebrate a goal scored by team-mate Michael Duffy, not pictured, during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup third round match between Derry City and Drogheda United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"Mark [Connolly] is injured; Jamie Stott is suspended; Carl Winchester is suspended and Ben Doherty is suspended. Danny Mullen is probably 70/30 at this stage so we will give him right up to the last minute.

"But there's players who haven't had minutes and who are chomping at the bit to get minutes so this is their opportunity to get on that pitch and show the Brandywell faithful what they're all about.

"I can't ask any more of the boys. They're doing everything in their powers to get on that pitch so we'll wait to see what Friday brings.

"You can feel sorry for yourselves and look at all the negatives but we have to have our chests out and think of all the positives. They are good players. They've got an opportunity now and it's up to them to take it.

"So it's important they one, come in and enjoy every minute of it and two, keep that shirt."

One man who is edging closer to a return to action is experienced midfielder Cameron Dummigan who made a long awaited return to the squad for last weekend's win in Eamon Deacy Park.

The Lurgan man has missed the entirety of the season due to a troublesome hamstring injury and Lynch insists he's just waiting for the opportunity to get him back on the pitch.

"Every day he's getting closer. At this stage I probably just haven't had the right time to put him on the pitch. Hopefully that will come sooner rather than later. Great credit to the kid and how hard he's worked to get him to where he is. He's chomping at the bit to get on and I just have to get the right time to get him on."