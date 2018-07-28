Liverpool boss Klopp sings 'Allez, Allez, Allez' with fans in pub ahead of Man Utd clash

Liverpool take on Manchester United in the USA tonight but, on the eve of the clash, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had a special surprise treat for some of the club's dedicated fans.

Ahead of the tasty pre-season match with their rivals, the Anfield manager arrived in a packed US bar full of 'Pool fans.

He sipped a beer and sang along to Kop anthem 'Allez, Allez, Allez', which was the soundtrack of their run to the final of last season's Champions League.

The Reds go head to head with United in Michigan tonight as part of their preparations for the new Premier League season.