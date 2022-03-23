Liverpool pip Celtic to signing of Derry City starlet Trent Kone-Doherty

DERRY CITY'S talented teenager Trent Kone Doherty is expected to complete a pre contract move to English Premier League giants Liverpool.

By Simon Collins
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:18 pm
Liverpool bound teenage winger Trent Kone-Doherty in action for Derry City against Institute during a preseason friendly.

The in-demand Ireland underage winger has been on the radar of Scottish Premier League outfit Celtic in recent months but it appears Liverpool have won the race for the 15 year-old's signature.

The 'Irish Independent' this morning revealed the player, who turns 16 at the end of June, is on the verge of completing a move to the Anfield club.

And it's been reported his hometown club Derry would receive a six figure compensation fee should a move be completed.

Doherty was introduced to Ruaidhri Higgins' first team squad during pre-season when he featured against Institute at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

He was also named among the substitutes for Derry's 2-1 victory over St Patrick's Athletic at Brandywell last Friday night.

