Liverpool pip Celtic to signing of Derry City starlet Trent Kone-Doherty
DERRY CITY'S talented teenager Trent Kone Doherty is expected to complete a pre contract move to English Premier League giants Liverpool.
The in-demand Ireland underage winger has been on the radar of Scottish Premier League outfit Celtic in recent months but it appears Liverpool have won the race for the 15 year-old's signature.
The 'Irish Independent' this morning revealed the player, who turns 16 at the end of June, is on the verge of completing a move to the Anfield club.
And it's been reported his hometown club Derry would receive a six figure compensation fee should a move be completed.
Doherty was introduced to Ruaidhri Higgins' first team squad during pre-season when he featured against Institute at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
He was also named among the substitutes for Derry's 2-1 victory over St Patrick's Athletic at Brandywell last Friday night.