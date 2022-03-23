Liverpool pip Celtic to signing of Derry City starlet Trent Kone-Doherty

Liverpool bound teenage winger Trent Kone-Doherty in action for Derry City against Institute during a preseason friendly.

The in-demand Ireland underage winger has been on the radar of Scottish Premier League outfit Celtic in recent months but it appears Liverpool have won the race for the 15 year-old's signature.

The 'Irish Independent' this morning revealed the player, who turns 16 at the end of June, is on the verge of completing a move to the Anfield club.

And it's been reported his hometown club Derry would receive a six figure compensation fee should a move be completed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doherty was introduced to Ruaidhri Higgins' first team squad during pre-season when he featured against Institute at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.