​WHEN renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano 'tweets' about your move to an English Premiership club you know 'you're doing something right' when setting off on your professional football journey.

​The Italian journalist - famous for his catchphrase 'Here We Go!' when revealing the latest transfer gossip - recently posted on social media platform 'X' about former Derry City youngster Luke O'Donnell's official move to Wolverhampton Wanderers which brought a wry smile to the face of the Buncrana teenager.

The talented Ireland underage international admitted it was a surreal moment when his dad sent him a screenshot of the post as his dream switch to Molineux became a reality last month.

"I saw that and was buzzing, honestly, that's every young footballer's dream," said a 'proud' O'Donnell. "You know you're doing something right if he's announcing your transfer," he laughed. "I don't be on 'Twitter' but my dad sent it to me and it was great to see it. It definitely put a smile on my face."

He's displayed maturity beyond his years and there appears little danger of the former Candy Stripe getting swept up in the hype, insisting he will remain grounded and work hard to become a success in the West Midlands.

"But it's about keeping my feet on the ground and hopefully in the next few years he's announcing a bigger transfer or that I've signed a new deal at Wolves. It's only up from here now but I'll not be getting too comfortable."

The move earned Derry City a princely six-figure sum and the 17 year-old midfielder is 'excited' to see what the future has in store with the English Premiership outfit.

Red tape and Brexit restrictions held up a move which was muted last year and O'Donnell was delighted to finally get the move over the line.

"Coming over here to play the style of football that Wolves play, it excites me. I'm really excited to play and hopefully in the next few weeks I'll be back in. It's a massive club and I'm delighted and very proud to be here.

"It's a great feeling now knowing I'm over here for good. Obviously I was over last year and there were a few problems but it's great to be over here now knowing it's going to be my home for the next three years.

"The time I spent here last year I made friends for life. A few of them have left but a few are still here. I've got some really good friends and it's a great circle and a great bunch of lads.

"It's been great. Obviously having been here last year, coming back there were a lot of familiar faces. It's like a real family vibe around the training ground. It's an easy environment to go into. I felt very welcomed which was a massive plus. So I feel really comfortable even though I've only been here two or three weeks. It's been great."

Currently out injured with a broken ankle sustained while playing for Derry's U20s, O'Donnell is nearing a return to the pitch and can't wait to have the ball at his feet again.

"I'm injured at the moment. I broke my ankle when I was at Derry about three months ago but I'm only a few weeks off being fully back so I'm just excited for the next few weeks to get my first minutes for Wolves. It would just be good to be back out there.

"I came back from an ankle sprain and was playing with the U20s for some minutes and I broke it during the game - but that's football isn't it?

"I'm getting close now. There's an international break coming up and the game after the break hopefully I'll be back for that."

O'Donnell, who made his senior debut as a substitute against St Pat's at Brandywell last season, signed his first professional contract with the Candy Stripes at the start of the season.

He believes he's benefited greatly from his time training and playing with Derry's first team squad and in particular the likes of captain Patrick McEleney.

"It was great to have that eight months or so of first team football. Obviously I got injured and that didn't help my chances of getting any more minutes for the first team but when I was fit, just training with them every day, being around men and top professionals, not just any Joe Soap, they all had great careers and I learned from a lot of them. It was a great environment to be in and I'll definitely take that into the future."

He could certainly do worse than listen to some pearls of wisdom from 'Fats' McEleney who was tracked by several English top flight clubs including Liverpool as a youngster and who began his own cross-Channel career with Sunderland. He played alongside the City skipper in preseason and it proved an invaluable learning curve.

"Fats was someone that I was looking at every day to see what I could learn from him. I was asking him for advice and we still keep in contact so he was definitely a good person to have at the club and definitely moving forward if I need any advice or someone to talk to he'll be there. So it was a great opportunity to learn from him."

It can be a daunting experience for any teenager to move to a different country and try to stand out from the crowd at top level clubs. O'Donnell has a strong family support network and he's ready to make the necessary sacrifices.

"A lot of boys go over at my age and some people tend to come back because they're not used to being away from their family or they get homesick. A lot of players have the ability and talent but it's what you have mentally which can get you to the top.

"Of course it's hard moving away but that's the sacrifices you have to make if you want to get to the top.

"My dad and my mum and my brother, I would definitely not be here without them. I really appreciate everything they've done for me and I wouldn't be here without me.

"They're excited but obviously sad as well. I'm obviously going to miss them as well but this is just the first step in my craeer for the next 10 to 15 years hopefully."

O'Donnell can't wait to get back playing football and representing both Wolves and Ireland in the coming months,

"Playing for Ireland is genuinely one of the best things I'll ever do as a footballer. My aim is to eventually make it into the first team. Just to put on the jersey with the first team would be a dream come true for anyone. It's an honour to put on the green jersey and it's the best feeling."

O'Donnell is the second Academy player to agree a move to England in recent months after goalkeeper Conal McDermott signed for Portsmouth. It maintains that trend of Derry City youngsters making that cross-Channel progression and with the likes of Glenn McCourt attracting attention from at least two English Premiership clubs, O'Donnell doesn't think he'll be the last.

"There's a good few exciting players coming up through all age groups the whole way from the U14s right up to the U20s. There's a lot of good players like Glenn McCourt, Conor Barr, Calum McCay and there's a lot of good players on loan and in and around the first team and I'm sure that will continue throughout the years.

"There's great potential at the club and the Academy is getting better and the first team is getting better year on year so I've no doubt there will be more and more players coming through."