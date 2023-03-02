Institute captain Cormac Burke (left) is doubtful for the Dergview game after injuring his hamstring during last weekend's win over Annagh United.

​Donaghey says he wants another ‘never say die’ performance, similar to which his side produced in seeing off promotion chasing Annagh United last weekend, to ensure they get another positive result.

"It’s a huge match and I don’t think we covered ourselves in too much glory the last time we were up in Darragh Park,” he insisted.

"To be honest, we probably owe them one because of that performance up there but if we get a similar type of performance as we did against Annagh, then we can get a positive result.

"We looked dangerous. Young Jack McFeely ran his socks off, having played in the Schools Cup semi-final on the Thursday when he scored three goals for St. Columb’s College, so we had to protect him.

"Now it’s all about using the panel that we have and making sure everyone in the squad plays their part. In fact, last Saturday, no matter who came on, they all did well and got to grips with the game really, really quickly. I was delighted that we also kept a clean-sheet and that we won the game, but we aren’t going to get too far ahead of ourselves. It’s only one match, but there are positive signs.”

The victory over Annagh last weekend was ’Stute’s first league success in 12 matches and Donaghey was pleased that his squad stuck together during that terrible run.

"Listen, losing becomes a habit same as winning becomes a habit but I have to admit that the squad didn’t get too down during our recent poor form,” he added.

"I’ve been delighted with them over the last 10 days. I was harsh with them behind closed doors and that will stay there, but I think they realised themselves that they were better than the results were suggesting.

"We should be sitting comfortable mid-table, because the amount of points we have given away from being in front has been poor. We’ve given away too many sloppy goals and sloppy goals just kill you.

“To be honest, if you had told me at the start of the season that we would have gone 10 games without winning I definitely wouldn’t have believed you. But it happened and we said that we were the only people who can dig ourselves out of the run.

"For the first time this season we were looking behind us and it’s not a nice feeling. We had a good chat about our situation and we all admitted that we all needed to man up about a few things, work harder and go back to what we were doing well and then results would come.

"We never lost faith in the squad and I think they haven’t lost faith in us either, but there’s still a long way to go.

"There are still 10 games to go and there’ll be twists and turns yet. Now it’s about whether we can put a run of results together and get away from that four team mini league which were now in. We’ll have to wait and see.”

