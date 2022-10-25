Institute striker Cathair Friel missed a super chance in the second half at Ferney Park, on Saturday.

The ’Stute boss was also quick to point out that individual mistakes cost them for both Patrick Ferry and Shane McGinty’s goals but conceded they never really got going and, in the end, leaving pointless, while bitterly disappointing, was a fair outcome.

"Look when we played we were very good, but we only played for about 40 minutes and you aren’t going win or get anything from football games if you only play for 40 minutes,” he insisted.

"We dominated the game in the opening 10 minutes and then the game was a non event until the final 15 minutes of the first half and they were on top. We were well on top again in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but they scored twice within two minutes of each other around the hour mark and for the last half hour we weren’t out of their half, it wasn’t good enough.

"We’re giving up good goalscoring opportunities and, listen, you can't legislate for personal error and that’s what happened for their first goal and we just switched off for their second goal. To be honest I think we were a wee bit shell shocked from the first one and we didn’t recover quickly enough.

"I have to admit after the second goal it’s as good as we’ve played in a long time. We dominated the ball and had lots of chances. We also made three or four changes and we looked a lot fresher and sharper and to be honest I’ll probably have to take the hit for this one, because maybe our game plan didn’t work for part of the game. Unfortunately if people don’t fulfil their roles then it falls in and around you and that’s what happened on Saturday.”

Having played against Harry McConkey’s side earlier in the season at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Donaghey felt his players deserved the win that day, but at the weekend he had no complaints.