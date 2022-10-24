Glen's Cathal Mulholland (2) scores the goal to clinch the Derry Senior football championship final against Slaughtneil in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 004

Last year’s historic success was the club’s first time lifting the John McLaughlin Cup with many expecting a reinvigorated Slaughtneil to return with a vengeance and provide a much sterner test than 12 months ago.

Yet, for the second final in succession, Glen strolled to victory and by doing so lay down a major gauntlet to prove last season was no flash i the pan success.

"It’s brilliant,” said a delighted O’Rourke after the 1-12 to 0-07 victory, “We were coming here today and after last year it is always harder to retain the title. With a great club like Slaughtneil, they were always going to be coming back with a bang if you like so to be able to hold them off and win them again is amazing.”

Glen were most people’s pre-championship favourites before a ball was kicked although O’Rourke was adamant that was not a view that held any weight with the champions

"Well I don't think they had this year to be fair,” said O’Rouke when asked about some making them over whelming favourites to retain their title.

“As it came near the game it was being said that maybe Slaughtneil weren't ready for it last year, they were tired and they would be better prepared this year so we knew they would be really up for it. Look, we had a point to prove, that we were worthy of our county title last year.

"We wanted to come out and put in a big performance today. I'm the first one to say Slaughtneil are a brilliant club, they are a brilliant team so we are just delighted to get over the line again.”

Slaughtneil will have three weeks to prepare for the beginning of their second Ulster senior Club championship campaign where they will face the winners of next Sunday’s Tyrone county final between Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad