Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has formally opened the 2025 O’Neills Foyle Cup in Guildhall Square.

It followed the tournament’s opening parade where thousands of footballers, coaches and supporters marched through the city centre before congregating in Waterloo Place and Guildhall Square. The Foyle Cup is one of the world’s biggest youth football tournaments and will feature over 900 teams, ranging in age from 8 to 19, over the next six days. “Guildhall Square was awash with colour and noise for the official opening of the tournament,” said Mayor McHugh. “It was such a wonderful sight to see thousands of youngsters here, decked out in their club colours and ready for a week they will never forget.” This year’s tournament has attracted visiting teams from across the world including overseas clubs from Spain, America, and Canada. They will play in venues across Derry, Tyrone and Donegal in front of in excess of 250,000 spectators. “As a Council are acutely aware of the crucial role the tournament plays in showcasing this City and District, attracting visitors and providing a platform for young people to express themselves,” Mayor McHugh added. “That is why we are proud to support the event through core funding and the provision of pitches, facilities and staff support. “I want to wish all the players, coaches and supporters the very best of luck this week, enjoy the games and make memories to last a lifetime!” Full fixture lists, games results and match venue information can be accessed on the tournament website at www.foylecup.com.