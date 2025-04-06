Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​TIERNAN Lynch reckons Michael Duffy should strive to be the best player in the league this season, claiming his five goal hot-streak simply doesn't do him justice.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30 year-old winger captained the club at Brandywell on Friday night and equalled his five goal tally he racked up last season for Derry City with another winning strike in the 2-1 comeback victory over Cork City.

His goal contribution has earned the Brandywell club 10 out of their 11 points on the board so far as he had the final say in wins against Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Cork plus an equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Galway United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duffy's performances during the month of March earned him a nomination for the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers player of the month but Lynch knows the best is yet to come from the in-form Derry man.

Derry City supporters pictured in the North Stand for its official opening on Friday night. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

"He's just a model pro," said the Derry boss. "Mickey went on as captain tonight in the absence of Mark [Connolly] and Mickey's not someone who is a screamer. Trying to get him to talk isn't easy," he laughed.

"But he leads by example. An unbelievable work ethic in training. He bleeds Derry City and that's what we're trying to create here.

"That was one of the things I talked to Mickey about when we first came in. The ability and talent he has, for me Mickey is arguably the best player in the league. A five goal return just doesn't do him any justice. I think Mickey Duffy needs to be player of the year and that's got to be the only thing on his mind. I think he has the talent and ability to do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three goals on the night were scored into the £2 million North Stand at the Lone Moor Road ground which was at 50% capacity for the first test event for the 2,800 capacity stand.

Dom Thomas salutes the home crowd after Michael Duffy's winning goal against Cork City.

Lynch believes the stand can prove to be a big advantage for his squad for the rest of the campaign and credited the fans in the Brandywell Road end for dragging his players through the match.

"It's a joy to come to work and you see tonight the difference the fans make to us. I'm not sure they understand the difference they make to us but when they're noisy and get behind us and drag us through and that's what we have to create here. We have to create that one city, one club culture."

He hopes the new terrace can prove to be a lucky charm.

"Hopefully. I've been saying I'd like that to be our Kop, Stretford End, whatever you want to call it. That's the area where it's noisy and they're sucking balls into the net and that's something I think we got tonight albeit it was a smaller crowd to begin with but I thought they were brilliant tonight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry City supporters were in fine voice in the North Stand in the 2-1 win over Cork City.

Cork have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season and having taken a 14th minute lead through Kitt Nelson's close range header, they looked to be in the driving seat against a Derry team who were previously joint lowest scorers in the league.

Ronan Boyce's overhead kick at the start of the second half was the start of the comeback and Lynch praised the impact of his double substitution, Dom Thomas and Gavin Whyte who played a big role in the build-up and the resilience of his squad.

"I'm delighted obviously, coming from behind. Great credit to the boys and the character they showed. We were probably really disappointed in the goal we conceded and we also felt, had we been more clinical, we probably could've been two or three up.

"So we were disappointed at that at half-time when we talked about it. The boys have to take all the credit for the second half and the work they put in and the character they showed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Duffy celebrates his winning goal against Cork City.

"When they got one, they were determined to get two and thankfully they did that.

"I think the subs made a major impact. Both Gavin [Whyte] and Dom [Thomas] coming on, they were lively. They got on the ball and were brave. I think they probably made a difference.

"I think by playing into that stand, we were able to go and talk to them about that now, let's go give the crowd something to cheer about. Go get on it and play on the front foot and give us a lift. I thought both of them [Thomas and Whyte] did that.

Dom's first touch he went on a run and that gave us all a lift and thankfully we went on and scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know people were probably frustrated and Gavin was frustrated that he hasn't got more gametime up until now but Gavin hasn't played in a long time. The last thing we wanted to do was rush him back and break him down.

"He has to take great credit for the work he's done off the pitch and on the pitch to get himself trimmed down and fit and hopefully we'll see a lot more of him now."

Ronan Boyce celebrates his equalising goal against Cork City.

Derry moved up into sixth spot, five points behind leaders Drogheda United who they meet at Brandywell next Friday night and Lynch is hoping they're starting to click into gear after a four match unbeaten run.

"I hope so. Hopefully we can build on this and get a bit more belief. I don't think this team genuinely believes in themselves at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there's way, way more in them than what they're showing and hopefully they can build confidence and momentum and really kick on.

"I really do have faith in this squad. I genuinely and firmly believe that we're not getting anywhere close to what this squad is capable of.

"My biggest frustration at the minute is trying to get them to believe how good they can be. I keep telling them there's only so many flowers I can throw at them.

"You show them clips back in training every day of the things they do really well and hopefully if we can build a bit of momentum here it will kick in."