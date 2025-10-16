Michael Duffy deserves an international call-up says Tiernan Lynch.

TIERNAN Lynch says Derry City's star winger Michael Duffy should be considered for a call-up to Heimir Hallgrímsson's Ireland squad.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Galliagh man has been a stand-out performer in the League of Ireland this season and has scored 11 goals in all competition, adding nine assists to help propel Derry City into second spot.

As Derry travel to Waterford tonight hoping to cement that runners-up spot in the first of their final three fixtures, Duffy will once again be expected to play a key role after his dramatic stoppage time goal earned three precious against Sligo Rovers before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having watched Ireland edge out 10 man Armenia 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night, Lynch doesn't see why his star man isn't being considered for a callup.

Of course the Derry man was poised to be called into Ireland's Nations League squad for a game against Bulgaria back in 2020 under Stephen Kenny but missed out due to a paperwork issue to formalise his switch from the IFA to the FAI having represented the north at underage level.

Derry boss Lynch reckons it's not too late based on his current form.

"Mick is Mick," he stated. "And in my opinion after my first year in the league, he's the best player in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe I'm biased because I see him every single day and see what he does in training, how good a professional he is and how hard he works and he's just one of those lads who has a little bit of everything. He's got the goals, the assists, he works hard, he defends and I think Mick and one or two others should be in consideration for that Ireland squad."

Meanwhile Lynch is braced for anothre tough clash in Waterford tonight in a match which has significance at both ends of the table. Waterford have been resurgent under Matt Lawlor and are scrapping for their lives but Derry are hoping to seal a European spot and victory would pretty much guarantee that.

"It's massive. They were in a very poor run of form for a number of weeks but since Matt's come in it's given them a bit of a lift.

"They had a great result last week against Drogheda and they're a very hard working team. There's two or three teams in and around them who are fighting for their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You seen Sligo last week, they leave nothing on that pitch and we're expecting the same come Friday night.

"Our only objective will be Friday night in Waterford. We know how difficult a place it is.

"We were really poor down there earlier this year so we have to show we're better than that.. We have to roll our sleeves up.

"It's not necessarily about performance at this stage, it's more about results. We in some shape or form have to try and grind something out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With several players ruled out for the season Lynch doesn’t have his sorrows to seek when planning his starting line-up for the RSC clash.

He sees it as a window of opportunity for some of the fringe players.

”The team news is a challenge at this stage because we have a number of players out for the season but its a great opportunity for other people to come in who haven’t had as much gametime and stake that claim.

“We hope the can step up and get us over the line,” added Lynch.