Michael Duffy opens the scoring for Derry City with a deft header into the Shed End at Turner's Cross, Cork. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

Cork City 0 Derry City 1

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DERRY CITY talisman Michael Duffy netted his 12th goal of the season against FAI Cup finalists Cork City to seal the runners-up spot for the Brandywell club on the final day of the season at Turner's Cross.

It was a fourth win on the spin to finish a promising maiden league campaign under Tiernan Lynch and it was apt the club's only PFAI Team of the Year representative was the man to decide it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With European football already secured, Derry were intent on finishing second for the first time since 2023 and they fully earned the three points in front of a paltry 1,840 attendance.

Now the Candy Stripes will be cheering on a first Shamrock Rovers 'double' since 1987 in next week's FAI Cup Final which would ensure their place in the Europa League next season.

Of course Cork City will have a major say on that outcome as the Leesiders attempt to cause a cup shock against the league champions.

Based on this showing, particularly the first half, that appears a long shot for the Rebels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decisive moment in this contest arrived on 33 minutes when the impressive Carl Winchester crossed brilliantly into the penalty area and Duffy sent a glancing header into the bottom corner.

Brian Maher, celebrating his 25th birthday, produced a stunning save to deny Sean Maguire from close range in the second half in the best of Cork's chances.

Derry were unbeaten in their last 14 meetings with Cork - their last defeat a 3-0 loss at Brandywell back in 2018 - and this was their second win at Turner's Cross this campaign.

It was a ninth away win and Shelbourne's stalemate against St Pat's was irrelevant for Lynch's troops in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big news on the Cork City front was the return of Ruairi Keating who ruptured his Achilles against Derry at Brandywell back in April. The striker was back in the squad to give the Rebels a boost ahead of that Aviva Stadium date.

It was a game devoid of quality during the opening stages and while Derry were dominant on the ball playing into the Shed End, they couldn't find a way through Cork's low block.

Duffy, needing at least two goals to put himself in the reckoning for the golden boot award, cut inside his man on the left wing before dragging his long distance strike just wide of the target on 23 minutes as Derry warmed to the occasion.

Carl Winchester was running the show in midfield and did brilliantly to keep possession of the ball despite the attentions of three Cork defenders on the edge of the penalty. He lost his footing but got back on his feet before firing towards goal but Conor Brann saved well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later Winchester picked up the ball in space in the middle of the park before delivering a pinpoint cross towards the back post where Duffy peeled off his man and sent a glancing, downward header into the corner beyond Brann.

That was the winger's 12th goal of the season to take him just one behind frontrunners Mason Melia and Padraig Amond in the goalscoring charts.

It was his third goal in his last four games but news quickly came in of Amond's equaliser for Waterford against Galway United at the RSC to take his season's tally to 14! Back at Turner's Cross and on 39 minutes Ronan Boyce crossed dangerously from the right and Whyte's cushioned header from six yards was turned away by a smart reactionary save from Brann.

Two minutes before the break Brandon Fleming smashed a ferocious cross into the Cork goalmouth but there was just too much on it for Robbie Benson who couldn't get that vital touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry could've been out of sight but took that narrow lead into the half-time break as Cork City looked very much relegation fodder.

Birthday boy Maher made an incredible save four minutes after the break to deny Sean Maguire what looked like a certain goal.

Evan McLaughlin's corner was flicked on by skipper Fiacre Kelleher and Maguire's point blank header was somehow turned over the bar by the Derry keeper.

Derry failed to get to grips with the game in the second half as Cork came out fighting and the home crowd responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an eye on next week's cup final Ger Nash emptied his bench with Maguire and Bolger amongst the experienced men called ashore and wrapped in cotton wool.

On came Keating after his seven month lay-off for the final 25 minutes to put himself in the frame for a place in the cup final squad.

Derry almost capitalised on the raft of changes made by the home team on 70 minutes.

Duffy raced onto a long ball over the top by Winchester down the right wing before cutting inside onto his left foot and his strike was turned onto the post by Brann before the Cork keeper gathered at the second attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The job wasn't finished yet and when McLaughlin won a free-kick in dangerous territory, the Derry man opted to tee up Sean Murray for a shot from the set-piece and it was deflected behind for a corner with five minutes to go.

Kitt Nelson fired an ambitious effort from distance just wide of the target in stoppage time as Cork finished strongest.

Duffy dragged an effort wide of the target in the final minute of the four added on but it mattered little as his first half effort was decisive to clinch second spot - finishing three points off champions Rovers in the end.

Cork City: Brann: Crowley (Nevin 53), Feely (Lyons 66), Kelleher, Anderson, Kiernan; M. Murray (Nelson h-t), Bolger (S. Murray 66), McLaughlin (Fitzpatrick; Maguire (Keating 66),

Derry City: Maher: Boyce, Dummigan, Stott, Todd, Fleming; Diallo (Frizzell 81), Winchester, Benson (Connolly 81); Duffy, Whyte (Mullen 66).

Referee - Neil Doyle (Dublin)