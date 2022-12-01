The new the black and gold colours is a nod to the kit worn by the club from 1956-62.

"The excitement of the recent FAI Cup success certainly has carried onto the sale of next season’s away jersey,” stated Dan Dunn, Merchandise Committee member.

"It’s great to see so many supporters buying not the jersey but the leisurewear, so I expect the Brandywell again next season to be a wash of Derry City colours, which is great to see.”

The club’s new away goalkeeper jersey and leisurewear items such as quarter zips, hoodies, polo shirt and training shirts also proved a success amongst fans.

In addition to the 2023 shirt, there will be lots of other items in store such as the 2023 calendars and a restock of flags.

2022 Season Ticket Holders can get a special discount when buying in store on launch day. Make sure and bring along your 2022 Season Ticket card to available of the discount.

Derry City players Jamie McGonigle and Will Patching pictured in the 2023 away jersey. Picture by Diarmuid Greene

If you can't make it there in person, remember you can shop online on dcfconlinestore.com for global delivery.

The home shirt will remain unchanged for the 2023 season and the blue 2022 away kit will be retained as the third kit for the 2023 campaign.