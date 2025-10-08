READING manager Noel Hunt was 'buzzing' to watch former Derry City striker Sean Patton score his first goal for the Royals in a 1-0 victory over MK Dons in the EFL Vertu Trophy on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented 19 year-old joined the League One outfit from Derry on transfer deadline day last summer and he's already made a significant impression on his new boss.

He came off the bench late on to make his debut in the same competition against West Ham U21s last month and won a penalty in a 3-1 victory. And on Tuesday at the SCL Stadium he rose to head home an 88th minute winner against MK Dons three minutes after being introduced as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Ireland forward and now Royals boss Hunt was delighted for the Drumkeen native having worked with the striker on getting into those positions on the training ground this week.

”Young Sean is not long over - he’s a great kid who wants to learn with great talent and who works hard," said Hunt. "I’m delighted for him to stay alive in the box, and it was something we worked on so it’s pleasing to see it come off on the pitch.

“These goals are counted as senior goals for the football club so it’s a very proud moment for him - he was buzzing and I’m buzzing for him.”

Patton, who made 10 appearances for Derry City this season, is hoping there's plenty more to come.

"Unreal honestly," he said. "I was hoping when I was coming on that I could maybe nick a winner and when I did it, I was delighted so hopefully there's more to come now."