Irish President Michael D.Higgins was also in attendance for Derry's 2-0 victory but remained in the stadium to present the Brandywell club with the trophy at the end of the match.

Mr Heaton-Harris, however, made a swift exit from the ground during the match and shortly before an announcement was made over the PA system about the developing security situation in the Celtic Court area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Lone Moor Road was closed at the Brandywell roundabout and fans inside the ground were advised to take alternative exits at certain parts of the stadium due to the disruption.

President Michael D. Higgins presents Derry City's Will Patching with the President's Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Celtic Court area of Derry/Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object this evening. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at present."A further update will be provided in due course."

Foyle MP Colm Eastwood who was also in attendance at the game said: “The security alert near the Brandywell this evening is causing significant disruption for local residents and those travelling from tonight’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe.

“It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening’s President’s Cup match.

“I would appeal to everyone in the area to follow the directions of local police. SDLP representatives will continue to liaise with emergency services as they seek to make the area safe as quickly as possible."

Despite the security alert and the closure of part of the Lone Moor Road, the President’s Cup clash, the League of Ireland season curtain-raiser was played to a finish as Derry City followed up their FAI Cup heroics with another trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad