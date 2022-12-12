The Brandywell club have admitted there remain issues regarding renewals but have moved to assure fans their 2023 season tickets are safe and will be sorted, though it may take until the New Year in some cases.

Director Robert Martin also revealed that Wednesday and Thursday nights from 6.30pm until 8.45pm have been set aside in the Mark Farren Stand at the Brandywell so fans can resolve issues. However, Mr. Martin was quick to point out that time may not permit everyone to be seen but stressed that any issues will be sorted in the coming weeks.

"The renewal period will continue on as long as the club requires it to given the circumstances and I just want to reassure everybody that anyone who had a season ticket in 2022 and has not renewed their seat is guaranteed it even into the New Year."

Derry City season ticket renewal sales going well.

The club also confirmed that a limited amount of general sale of season tickets will be available this Friday morning.

"We are also starting a general sale of season tickets on-line only at 9am on Friday morning. We’re selling a mixture of adult, concessionary and underage season tickets for the front two rows of the Southend Park Stand only. There will be strictly no availability in general sale for the Mark Farren Stand," insisted Martin.

"And because the renewal period will continue, I can assure fans who are having technical issues not to panic because every seat is blocked off and will not be sold.

