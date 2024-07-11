Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​As the popular O’Neills Foyle Cup returns to Derry, the youth academy from ScottishChampionship side Partick Thistle FC are eagerly preparing for what promises to be an exciting and memorable experience.

​The Partick Thistle Youth Academy has established a strong reputation for nurturing young talent, with their 2007 squad set to make the journey from Glasgow to Derry to showcase their skills at one of youth football’s most prestigious tournaments.

The Scottish outfit already has a history of participating in the Foyle Cup, and the benefits of this exposure are well recognised within the club.

Craig Dargo, Academy Director, highlights the valuable experience gained from previous tournaments, emphasising the opportunity for players to develop both on and off the pitch.

The young Partick Thistle team will be arriving in Derry next week for the Foyle Cup.

"It’s such a good experience for the players to come across and experience a new environment, and play different teams at the same time,” said Dargo, who enjoyed a fine playing career in Scotland for the likes of Kilmarnock, Inverness, and St Mirren, including a short spell at Partick Thistle before later returning to join the club’s academy.“I think it’s invaluable and it’s about the memories you can create as well. We’ll be bringing our 2007 age group, but we’ll incorporate some younger players as well to give them a bit of experience and challenge them at the same time.”

For many of the players, this will be their first time in Derry, marking a significant milestone in their young careers. Dargo notes that while some players have been to the Foyle Cup in the past, the majority are new to this international tournament setting.

Dargo explained: "The Foyle Cup offers something different for our players. It takes them out of their comfort zone a little bit and provides a professional tournament experience.

"I think for the majority, this will be the first experience of going away andplaying in this type of event. It’s also our preseason at this moment in time, so it’s an ideal opportunity to play a lot of games in such a short period and get the players ready for the start of the season. All the reports have come back saying the people are so friendly and it’s such a great cup. The players are really looking forward to it and I am as well.”While the primary focus is on the football, the team is also looking forward to exploring Derry and participating in various activities that the city has to offer.

Scottish side Patrick Thistle will send representatives to play in the Foyle Cup next week.

Staying right in the city centre, the team is well-positioned to experience the local culture and landmarks.“We’re coming over to enjoy our football, get ready for the start of the season, and hopefully have a very enjoyable time,” said the Jags’ Academy Director.“We’re staying right in the heart of it all, so I’m sure we’ll get plenty of time to go out and see what Derry has to offer.

“We’re looking forward to exploring the city as a group, as it’sgreat for team bonding and creating positive memories for the players."The O’Neills Foyle Cup takes place from 15-20 July 2024. More information can be found at https://foylecup.com.