Party pooper Paul McMullan spoils Stephen Kenny's League of Ireland homecoming at Inchicore
PAUL McMullan's late winner at Richmond Park spoiled the party for former Ireland boss Stephen Kenny on his first match in charge of St Patrick's Athletic.
Kenny returned to the League of Ireland after a six years absence to much fanfare on Inchicore but it was Scotsman, Mullan's 76th minute strike which sealed a precious victory in Dublin for the Candy Stripes.
The result extends Derry's unbeaten run to six matches and keeps them one point behind leaders Shelbourne who visit St Pat's on Monday night.
It was a difficult assignment for Ruaidhri Higgins' charges on a night where Kenny's appointment took centre stage.
Higgins', who was signed three times by Kenny as a player for Derry City and Dundalk, came away the happiest of the two managers as he now looks ahead to a crunch clash against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on Monday.
"It's a brilliant start in a really difficult venue given the night's that in it with Stephen coming in and the fanfare around that," said Higgins.
"I thought our players dealt with that absolutely brilliantly and deserved to win the game.
"I'm really proud of the players for what they put into the game. I'm delighted for them. They deserve it. They work hard. They get questioned at times like everyone in football but they've been great over the last number of weeks."
Skipper Patrick McEleney produced a scintillating pass to find the run of McMullan in the second half before the former Dundee man fired into the corner of the net.
The return of McEleney alongside fellow second half subs Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan was another pleasing aspect of the night for Higgins.
"It's an exquisite pass and that's what he brings you. You can see Diallo getting minutes. McEleney getting minutes, Dummigan and Duffy getting minutes, so we're not in a bad position.
"We just need to kick on now and stay positive and look forward to Monday night."
So what was it like going head to head with his former boss and manager?
"It's obviously strange. I spent a lot of time with him as a coach and with the Ireland set up and obviously as a player with Derry and Dundalk. He signed me three times I think so there's a lot of respect and trust there. But obviously things have changed now. He's St Pat's manager and he will look after Pat's and I will look after Derry as best I can and that's all you can focus on."
