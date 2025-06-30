Paul McMullan leaves Brandywell after two years at the club.

PAUL McMullan admits returning home to Scotland was a 'priority' for his young family as he bid farewell to Derry City Football Club after a two years stint on Foyleside.

​The 29 year-old Stirling native played for the final time in a Derry shirt when he came off the bench for the final 20 minutes of the 3-0 win over Drogheda United last Friday night.

He had several offers from clubs in Ireland and Scotland but opted to join Scottish Championship outfit Raith Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

"It's difficult being away from home with the two young kids but we made it work," explained McMullan who arrived in Derry with his partner Keavagh and three month-old son Patrick in 2023. Their second baby, Maeve was born in Derry last September so they'll forever have an affiliation with the city.

"The opportunity came to come back home where we would have that extra bit of help and maybe less travelling, it was a no-brainer to try and get back and get a wee help in hand.

"Me and my family loved being in Derry. The people have been great and nothing but nice to me and my family and so helpful. Whenever needed there was always someone there to give us a hand and I can only speak highly of the place.

"Getting back to Scotland was the priority. I had two or three different options but I think Raith are a really exciting team and it's something I really hope to be a part of and ultimately improve."

McMullan made 80 appearances [64 starts] for the Candy Stripes since making his debut against Sligo Rovers on July 7th 2023, scoring three goals - his first against Shelbourne; the winner against St Pat's in Inchicore which spoiled Stephen Kenny's first day in the job and a screamer against Sligo Rovers!

The former Dundee wide man, who was brought to Brandywell by Ruaidhri Higgins, was involved in two title tilts and arguably Derry's finest European run which took them to the Uefa Conference League third round qualifiers where they lost to Tobol on penalties.

And while he has no regrets about making the move to League of Ireland football, he insists his 'worst day in football' was losing last year's FAI Cup Final against Drogheda at the Aviva Stadium.

"I really enjoy it. The people in that dressing room were top class and I thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

"It was a lot of travelling and it could've been difficult if we didn't have a good set of people but thankfully we did and it's unfortunate I leave with nothing to show for it really.

"The Cup Final is probably the worst day I've had in football to be honest with you. But that year was an amazing run to the final with some big games and it was a shame we didn't do the job and finish it off. So that was my one real regret - not getting over the line in that cup final."

He was a mainstay in the squad and became only the 13th player in the past 40 years at the club to make 50 consecutive league appearances.

The skilful winger was in and out of the starting line-up this season but despite his intentions to head home, he believes he can leave with his head held high given his contribution and it left 'a nice taste' to be involved in Danny Mullen's goal last Friday.

"We played with only two attacking midfielders behind the lone front man and we had a lot of quality in the squad so it was always going to be the case that I didn't play as much as I would've liked to. The boys that were playing in front of me were good players.

"There's been chat about this [move] for the last couple of weeks. Myself and the manager spoke about it and he just said 'just give it your all while you're here' and I feel I contributed with the three wins we had last week and it leaves a nice taste in the mouth finishing off that way.

"I would hope there's not too many bad words to be spoken about me. I've tried to conduct myself properly and hopefully that's ensured a kind of respect and that's the way it's been received.

"It feels like it's gone in a blur but when you notice the kids starting to get older and grown up you realise how long you've actually been over here but we've loved it and we'll be sad to be leaving Derry but looking forward to what lies ahead."