​DERRY CITY boss Tiernan Lynch is expected to rubber stamp a trio of new signings in the coming days with Queens Park skipper Dom Thomas understood to be the latest to agree personal terms with the Brandywell club.

​Lynch has dipped back into the Scottish market as he continues to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the league title in his first season on Foyleside.

Already he's raided Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts for striker Liam Boyce who was unveiled alongside ex-Portsmouth forward Gavin Whyte last weekend - two eye-catching additions!

Three-times League of Ireland winner Robbie Benson is also expected to be paraded to City fans next week having agreed terms and joined his new teammates during their pre-season training camp at Fota Island Resort this week.

Derry City target Dominic Thomas (Queens Park) is outjumped for this high ball by Falkirk's Dylan Tait at Hampden Park.

Cameron Dummigan's hamstring injury sustained during training this week was a major setback for Lynch but the Derry supremo isn't wasting any time in bringing in reinforcements to bolster that midfield engine room with further high profile names.

In fact Lynch is understood to have secured the signatures of two current captains of their respective clubs in Shrewsbury Town's defensive midfielder Carl Winchester and Queens Park playmaker, Thomas.

Belfast native Winchester [31] who has clocked up 500 career appearances, is expected to bid farewell to Shrewsbury in his final game for the club against James McClean's Wrexham tonight before completing his move to the Candy Stripes - ending a 14 year spell in England.

Capped once for Northern Ireland, Winchester has lined out for Oldham, Cheltenham, Forest Green Rovers and Sunderland during that successful period.

Former Dundalk midfielder Robbie Benson is Brandywell-bound.

And former Scottish U21 international, Thomas [28] is out of contract this summer but Lynch is understood to have prised the creative midfielder away from Scotland.

He's played alongside ex-Derry midfielder Joe Thomson in the Celtic youth ranks and at spells with Queen of the South and Dunfermline.

Derry meanwhile will resume their pre-season preparations with a trip to the Sligo Showgrounds next Tuesday afternoon.