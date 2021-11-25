Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher ready for step up with Derry City

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has two years in the First Division with Bray Wanderers under his belt, but he believes switching to the Brandywell is the perfect time in his career.

Maher, who decided to not re-sign with St Patrick's Athletic prior to the 2021 season getting underway and instead signed for Wanderers, after having a successful loan-spell at the Carlisle Grounds in 2020 and he feels that decision has paid off and played a part in his move to the Brandywell men.

“Yes, it’s a step up which is something I wanted to do. It’s a massive club so it was nearly a no brainer for me," stated Maher.

“I think, especially as a goalkeeper, it’s really important to be playing. It’s where you learn the most and where you improve the most.

“That’s why I took that decision to go and play for Bray. I backed myself to go and play and now I’m seeing the benefits of it with Ireland and now this move to Derry.”