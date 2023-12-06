​RONAN Curtis has hinted that he would be tempted by a return to Derry City Football Club in the future with a 'never say never' response offered to links with the Candy Stripes.

Ronan Curtis pictured during a recent visit to Brandywell.

​The 27 year-old former Ireland striker has parted ways with Portsmouth after six years service and 226 appearances having turned down a significantly reduced new contract while out with an ACL injury sustained back in February.

The St Johnston native admits he still holds some resentment towards the club for that derisory offer despite being the club's highest goalscorer in the 21st century and remaining loyal to the Fratton Park outfit when subject to plenty of interest from various clubs during his time on the south coast.

The Republic of Ireland international is nine months post surgery after that devastating ACL injury and is currently mulling over several offers from clubs in both the English Championship and League One.

While a return to Brandywell is unlikely with those offers from clubs in England on the table, Curtis retains a soft spot for the Candy Stripes and says a return to his hometown club isn't out of the question in the future.

For now, he expects his immediate future to be secured in the coming weeks and is aiming to be back on the pitch as early as January.

"Of course, I think highly of Ruaidhri [Higgins] and what he's done over the past two years with the club," said Curtis when asked if he would contemplate a return to the club he left in 2018.

"He's brought them so far even though they haven't yet won the league. They've won the FAI Cup which is a massive achievement and playing at the Aviva, the boys will have been dreaming of that from they were little kids. Irish men want to play at the Aviva.

Ronan Curtis has parted ways with Portsmouth, the club he joined from Derry City back in 2018.

"He's done an amazing job and if he gets the right players in I think they will push on to win the league. For myself, Derry is my home and always will be my home.

"It's always close to my heart so never say never. I will come back one day and play hopefully but is it the right time right now? I have to put things into perspective and we'll just see what happens."

Cardiff, Blackburn Rovers, Derby and Hibs have been among a host of clubs linked with the player over recent months but Curtis is keeping his cards close to his chest in relation to his next move.

"I should be back around late December or first week in January. That's when I'll be hoping to get back and the surgeon said I should be back.

"There's been a few offers from various different clubs. My agent deals with that but there are a few different options and it's nice to know you're wanted after a major injury.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a long hard nine months for me and my family and I can't wait to get going again now and go and show what I can do for a new club.

"I have to think about wherever suits the family really, a nice play for the family and for the kids to grow up,” he said.

"All these things are factored in. So it's whatever club wants me the most and shows me that loyalty and then that's what they'll get back in return.

"The only downfall with Portsmouth was I never got promoted with them. I had six great years with the club and we came close but these things happen.

"Now I'm just looking forward to a new club, new teammates, whether that's in League One playing against Portsmouth or the Championship or wherever.