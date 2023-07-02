O'Reilly won't feature for the Candy Stripes domestically until August should the club refuse to put their faith in the FAI's Independent Appeal Committee and a ppeal on the grounds of wrongful dismissal.

The Corkman was shown a straight red card for sliding into Shels’ substitute Kameron Ledwidge on 81 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Tolka Park and Higgins and the entire Derry bench were outraged by the decision to brandish red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The foul happened directly in front of Higgins who was adamant the wet conditions contributed to the offence as O'Reilly 'slipped' into his opponent having 'lost his footing'.

Adam O'Reilly was harshly shown a straight red for a challenge on Shels' Kameron Ledwidth at Tolka Park.

It was a certain foul and potentially a booking, however, it's unlikely the club will request to overturn the decision of match referee Rob Harvey or appeal to downgrade the ban, if the Derry manager's post-match interview is anything to go by.

"Adam slipped into the fella," began Higgins. "Like if that's a red card . . . agh! I'm sick of it at this stage. I'm really sick of it at this stage and I'm not going to say anymore because I'll get in trouble."

When asked if he had an opportunity to talk to the referee about his decision after the game, he responded; "No, I didn't bother. What good does it do? I think he can see that for himself (he got it wrong)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he certainly has little faith in the FAI's appeals process, pointing to Cork's unsuccessful appeal against defender Cian Coleman's sending off and subsequent two match suspension for a stoppage time tackle against Dundalk earlier in the season, having clearly won the ball first.

"This is where I find the appeal system absolutely pointless," continued Higgins. "Cian Coleman gets sent off at Oriel Park for winning the ball. It's not even a foul, never mind a yellow card and he gets a red card.

"So if you can't win that appeal then what's the point in having an appeal system?"

Higgins couldn't conceal his frustrations afterwards, insisting the league is 'not a dirty league' and questioned the point in the league's disciplinary procedure given Coleman's ban was controversially upheld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not going to say any more," he added. "It's not a dirty league. Both benches would tell you there wasn't a dirty tackle in the game. It's a wet night. It's a slippy night.

"Adam O'Reilly has lost his footing. His momentum has carried him onto the player. If that's a red card, then scrap it! Forget about it. “And then the appeal system . . Don't have an appeal system. It's pointless!