Jordan McEneff has joined Irish League champions Larne. Photograph: George Sweeney

​Ruaidhri Higgins believes Jordan McEneff’s move to Larne is a “great opportunity” for the former Arsenal Youth player after the Sports Direct Irish League champions confirmed his capture from Derry City last night.

The 23-year-old former Ireland youth international arrived at the Brandywell in August 2022 after spending his youth career at The Emirates and went on to score nine goals across 45 appearances for the Candy Stripes, the first of which was a memorable penalty in City’s 2022 FAI Cup triumph over his former employers, Shelbourne, in the Aviva Stadium.

McEneff went on to become a valued member of Higgins squad as they challenged for domestic honours the following season but his playing time this year has been cut short by injury after sustaining a broken bone in his foot during a training match in April.

With Jacob Davenport then added to central midfield options that already included Will Patching, Adam O’Reilly, Cameron Dummigan, Sadou Diallo and Patrick McEleney, Larne made their move for the Cornshell Fields man and the transfer confirmed last night “for an undisclosed fee.”

Paying tribute to the midfielder last night, Higgins admitted injuries had curtailed McEneff’s impact for his hometown club this season and he wished him well on his move the Inver Park.

"Jordan picked up an injury early in our season and that really restricted his appearances this year,” admitted the Brandywell boss after the transfer was confirmed.

"Age- wise Jordan's got time on his side but we're at the tail end of the League of Ireland season and this is a great opportunity for him to prepare for a full season, playing at a really good club.

"I want to thank Jordan for his time and effort here. He's a great lad and player and I want to wish him every success in his career going forward."