And what a debut it was as the Falcarragh native was only on the pitch 10 minutes at the end of the second half before he tucked away Ben Doherty's cutback to seal a precious victory for the Candy Stripes.

Called up from the U19s to first team training last Monday, the tall, athletic midfielder made quite the impression on the city boss and while he will have to work harder on his goal celebrations, there was no questioning his desire or talent in those training sessions with the senior panel.

"A lot of players got into the team by how they trained this week and I mean that," began Higgins. "Some of the performances in training this week were excellent. We got the reward and it was amazing for the 17 year-old Tiernan McGinty who came on and played 10 minutes and got a goal."

McGinty, who signed for Derry from Finn Harps last season, replaced Jordan McEneff on 84 minutes and he did well to run into the box to support Doherty who did brilliantly to pick him out.

"I assured him it isn't that easy after the game but it's an amazing moment for him. He's got that athleticism to make the box. He's one of the young lads we signed on a professional contract," he explained.

"He came in again this week to train with us and he was absolutely brilliant in training hence the reason he got on the pitch tonight and got his goal. It was amazing from Ben Doherty to set it up as well."

Man of the moment McClean, who earned his 100th cap for Republic of Ireland last Monday night at the Aviva, was presented with a signed Derry City shirt prior to kick-off by Higgins and former City manager and defender Tony O'Doherty.

Derry City teenager Tiernan McGinty celebrates his first goal for the club with fellow Donegal man Ronan Boyce. photograph by Kevin Moore.

He also paid a visit to Brandywell during the week and Higgins felt it was an invaluable opportunity for his younger squad members.

Given the amount of injuries to key players including Michael Duffy, Will Patching, Cameron Dummigan and Patrick McEleney, Higgins was forced to call up several U19 players who took their place in a youthful looking substitutes’ bench which included McGinty, Sean Patton, Liam Mullan, Conor Barr and Callum McCay.

And he was delighted they got to learn first hand from Wigan Athletic and Ireland star McClean who began his career with the Candy Stripes 15 years ago.

