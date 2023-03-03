Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers tackles Derry City’s Ryan Graydon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 92

Following on from the President's Cup win over Rovers at Brandywell last month, Derry go into this one with real confidence as they look to continue the champions indifferent start to the season.

Check out some of our pre-match previews with assistant boss Alan Reynolds and defender Mark Connolly.

What time does the match kick-off?

Kick-off time tonight in Tallaght is at the later time of 8p.m. Development works on the new fourth stand at the stadium will not affect the match. A record League of Ireland attendance is anticipated but there will be a reduced hospitality area available to the club due to the ongoing construction works in the Main Stand corporate areas, though the rest of the Stadium will function as normal. Over 7,000 tickets have been sold for this one and several hundred Derry City fans are expected to hit the road to Dublin shortly for the biggest game of the season thus far.

What's the team news?

Derry City are still without Michael Duffy (calf), Cameron Dummigan and Cameron McJannet (both hamstring) and long term absentees Ciaron Harkin and Colm Whelan remain sidelined. However, Sadou Diallo, whose last appearance was in the President's Cup win over Rovers returns from suspension and is likely to start in midfield. Adam O'Reilly's hamstring injury also isn't as initially feared and he could return to the squad for this one.

Stephen Bradley faces a defensive headache with three first team regulars, Roperto Lopes, Dan Cleary and Lee Grace, missing in action through suspension. Rovers will be expected to stick with a back three with Gary O'Neill, Sean Gannon, Sean Kavanagh and potentially Sean Hoare among those Bradley can call upon.

What is Derry City's record at Tallaght?

Tallaght hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Derry in recent years. The last time the Brandywell club won in the south Dublin venue was back in August 2017 when Aaron McEneff and a cracking long distance strike from Barry McNamee sealed three points. They have since recorded three draws but haven't won any of the last nine fixtures in the Hoops backyard.

Betting odds?

Shamrock Rovers, despite their defensive issues, are 6/4 favourites to win the game with Paddy Power who value a Derry City win at Tallaght at 7/4. It's 2/1 for a draw. Boylesport are offering 6/4 for a Rovers home win, 21/10 for the draw and 15/8 for an away win. The in-form Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney and Derry hotshot Jamie McGonigle are all 13/2 to be first goalscorer. Bizarrely so is Colm Whelan but that's a long shot given his current injury.

What did Alan Reynolds have to say?

They'll definitely be looking to get their first win, especially at home, but to be honest they would have won their first two games only for the sending offs, but look it's two really good teams facing each other."They've match winners and we've obviously match winners and I suppose on the night you get a lucky break, but we have to play at our best to go and win and if they're going to win, then they'll have to be at their best.”

Mark Connolly reckons Rovers suspensions will disrupt their game

"Being a centre half myself, it's not ideal when you're three main centre halves are out. Especially with the way they play and it's quite a big spine at the back but they have numerous amount of players that have played there and understand the game. They have Sean Hoare there who has been out injured but I wouldn't be surprised if you seen him back. There's Gannon and any number of options to come in and play. I know it's a cliche but it's all about focussing on ourselves. It will be a bit of a headache for their manager but we just have to focus on how we’re going to play the game.”

What did Stephen Bradley have to say?

"We trust what we do, we trust the process and let's see where that takes us. We know what we have to do every day and every week, we've shown that for the last three or four years. Let's see where that takes us at the end of the year."

Graham Burke reckons Rovers have a bigger target on their back this year

"It's going to be difficult, we know that. But we have the boys who have the experience to deal with that, we know how hard it is... everyone is going to come for you.”

Where can I watch the game?

If you're unlucky and didn't get your hands on a ticket for the game, fret not as the match will be streamed live on LOITV. You can purchase a Season Pass which offers you over 400+ matches throughout the season for only E120 or you can purchase individual match passes for E7.

What’s the weather forecast?

Generally dry, calm and cloudy tonight with frost setting in, where any longer clearer breaks develop. Lowest temperatures of - 1 to + 3 degrees. Some local mist too.

How long will it take me to get to Tallaght from Derry? Traffic disruptions?